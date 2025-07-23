AppleCare+ Theft and Loss coverage no longer limited to iPhone

In addition to introducing AppleCare One, Apple is making a significant change to how some individual AppleCare+ plans are offered.

Starting today, AppleCare+ Theft and Loss coverage is no longer limited to just the iPhone.

As part of AppleCare One, Apple is expanding the theft and loss coverage option beyond the iPhone for the first time.

When bundled with AppleCare One, Apple Watch and iPad include AppleCare+ Theft and Loss coverage.

Apple’s new bundle covers three products for $19.99/month, and additional devices can be added for $5.99/month.

Separately, Apple is also introducing individual AppleCare+ Theft and Loss plans for Apple Watch and iPad for the first time.

The theft and loss tier has been exclusive to newer iPhones before now. The Mac and other products are still lacking theft and loss coverage options, but Apple Watch and iPad options are great to have.

Learn more about AppleCare One and the new AppleCare+ Theft and Loss options here.