Latest Apple Vision Pro immersive video now available for free

Apple has released the fourth installment of its Wild Life immersive video series on Apple Vision Pro.

Episode four dropped on Friday, August 8. Apple Vision Pro users can stream it for free through the TV app on visionOS.

The fourth episode, “Orangutans,” puts the viewer face-to-face with young orangutans at a rehab center in Borneo, a giant, rugged island in Southeast Asia.

The level of detail viewed during the 10 minutes long episode is incredible. Whether you’re an animal lover or just hungry for more immersive video content on Apple Vision Pro, it’s worth checking out.

Looking for more to watch? A number of recent 3D movie titles have arrived in the store on Apple Vision Pro, including Jurassic World Rebirth and How to Train Your Dragon. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning lands in the store on August 19.