Apple TV+ sees early Emmys success with wins for Severance and The Studio

Sep 7 2025
The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony officially takes place next Sunday, where the biggest industry TV awards will be given out. But, the Emmys actually has so many awards they reveal some of the winners a week early.

Based on these preliminary results, Apple TV+ is set for success. In total, the service amassed 15 wins, thanks to its powerhouse players this season of comedy The Studio and sci-fi drama Severance.

The Studio has been the frontrunner to win the prestigious Outstanding Comedy Series award since it received a total of 23 nominations earlier this year, a record for a comedy series.

The first round of wins corroborate that prediction. The Studio has won for Production Design, Casting, Cinematography, Contemporary Costumes, Picture Editing, Music Supervision, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.

Bryan Cranston also picked up an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series win for role as studio chief Griffin Mill.

On the drama side, Severance won for Production Design, Cinematography, Title Design, Music Composition, and Sound Mixing. Merritt Wever also won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Dylan’s wife, Gretchen.

While The Studio now seems like a lock for comedy, the Outstanding Drama Series race remains close. Severance is definitely a contender, but HBO Max’s The Pitt also has strong chances.

Next weekend, Apple TV+ will also be hoping that some of its other nominated series can convert into wins, including recognition for Shrinking, Slow Horses, Presumed Innocent, Disclaimer, Bad Sisters, and Dope Thief.

However, its best chances for top honors is definitely The Studio to clinch best outstanding comedy. This would be Apple’s third time scoring the top comedy TV award, after Ted Lasso won twice for its first two seasons.

Both Severance and The Studio are renewed for a third and second season respectively.

Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac.

