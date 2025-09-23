Apple Invites just got two new features and Liquid Glass design

Apple Invites, the new app that debuted earlier this year, has just been updated to version 1.5. The new update brings Liquid Glass to the app plus a couple brand new features.

Apple Invites 1.5 is the latest update to Apple’s event planning and invitation app.

The Invites app launched earlier this year for all users, but full functionality is unlocked with an iCloud+ subscription.

Throughout the year Apple has steadily added new features here and there, like a Home Screen widget and support for link tiles.

But today’s update includes the most changes since launch.

Here are Apple’s full release notes:

Calendar sync helps keep all your invites automatically tracked in your calendar.

Liquid Glass updates make the app experience more expressive and delightful.

New app icon crafted from Liquid Glass looks beautiful on the Home Screen.

Shared Albums now allow for video playback right in the Invites app.

Calendar sync works automatically once enabled, syncing all your Invites events into the Apple Calendar of your choice.

Liquid Glass changes are relatively subtle, since at launch the app already reflected some of the design trends Apple would later introduce in iOS 26.

Finally, being able to view videos directly in Invites makes it a better hub for all things event-related. Ultimately with these improvements, the Invites app becomes a better tool both for event hosts and attendees.

You can download Apple Invites 1.5 on the App Store.

Have you been using Apple’s Invites app since it launched? What new features do you hope to see added? Let us know in the comments.

