Apple Wallet digital ID support expands to yet another US state

Avatar for Marcus Mendes  | Sep 25 2025 - 5:38 pm PT
3 Comments

Very slowly but surely, Apple has been expanding the list of US states and territories that support IDs in Apple Wallet. After adding Montana last month, North Dakota is now the latest to join.

But what does it do?

The list of places that actually accept Apple Wallet’s digital ID rather than the physical ID can vary wildly, and some states, like Montana, still recommend users carry their physical IDs regardless.

Still, Apple notes that digital IDs can be used at TSA checkpoints in certain airports, and at select businesses and venues. But with the rollout moving slowly, and even states advising people to keep their physical IDs on hand, the feature still serves more as a convenience than a full replacement.

Here’s the updated list of US states and territories that support digital IDs in Apple Wallet:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Puerto Rico

Be sure to check our comprehensive post on digital ID to learn more about the difference between the Apple Wallet solution, and the digital ID apps that multiple U.S. states have also been adopting.

Have you been using digital ID? Let us know in the comments.

