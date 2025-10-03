

Apple just released a new immersive short film as part of its Elevated series, produced exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro. Watch the trailer below.

Let Tim Robbins guide you from up above

Last year, Apple debuted Elevated, an immersive experience made for the Apple Vision Pro.

The first episode, called Hawai’i, was a 6-minute collection of striking soaring shots across “simmering volcanoes, rushing waterfalls, and breathtaking ocean cliffs.”

Today, Apple debuted Maine, Elevated’s second episode, with an equally stunning set of aerial shots “above the Pine Tree State’s stunning autumn landscape.”

Maine is narrated by actor Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption, Mystic River), and it is also six minutes long. Here’s Apple’s full description of the episode:

“Fly above the Pine Tree State’s stunning autumn landscape with Oscar®-winning actor Tim Robbins as your guide. Sweep over rugged coastlines, pristine lakes, and forests bursting with fall’s fiery palette of orange, crimson, and gold.”

Apple announced the release of Maine through a post on X, where it also shared a trailer for what users can expect:

Fall is finally here — in Apple Immersive Video.



Experience Maine’s autumnal beauty in an all-new episode of Elevated, narrated by Academy Award winner Tim Robbins. Only on #AppleVisionPro. pic.twitter.com/ayQxrNjDqo — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 3, 2025

Elevated is available exclusively on Apple Vision Pro.

