Apple celebrates fall with a new immersive ‘Elevated’ episode for Apple Vision Pro

Avatar for Marcus Mendes  | Oct 3 2025 - 1:28 pm PT
Image: Apple


Apple just released a new immersive short film as part of its Elevated series, produced exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro. Watch the trailer below.

Let Tim Robbins guide you from up above

Last year, Apple debuted Elevated, an immersive experience made for the Apple Vision Pro.

The first episode, called Hawai’i, was a 6-minute collection of striking soaring shots across “simmering volcanoes, rushing waterfalls, and breathtaking ocean cliffs.”

Today, Apple debuted Maine, Elevated’s second episode, with an equally stunning set of aerial shots “above the Pine Tree State’s stunning autumn landscape.”

Maine is narrated by actor Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption, Mystic River), and it is also six minutes long. Here’s Apple’s full description of the episode:

“Fly above the Pine Tree State’s stunning autumn landscape with Oscar®-winning actor Tim Robbins as your guide. Sweep over rugged coastlines, pristine lakes, and forests bursting with fall’s fiery palette of orange, crimson, and gold.”

Apple announced the release of Maine through a post on X, where it also shared a trailer for what users can expect:

Elevated is available exclusively on Apple Vision Pro.

Apple TV+ is available for $12.99 per month and features hit TV shows and movies like Severance, The StudioThe Morning ShowShrinking and Silo.

