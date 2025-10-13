iOS and tvOS 26.1 will introduce ‘vibrant’ Apple TV app icon following rebranding

Today Apple announced that the Apple TV+ streaming service will now be called Apple TV. The company said the rebranding was part of “a vibrant new identity” without sharing additional details. Now we’re getting our first look at the changes ahead.

Today’s iOS 26.1 and tvOS 26.1 developer beta 3 releases give us the first glimpse at the promised vibrancy.

The Apple TV app only just got a refreshed icon with iOS 26 and Apple’s Liquid Glass redesign.

Starting with iOS 26.1, Apple is adding a splash of color to the recently updated icon.

Here’s how the new icon looks:

The prior version used a white to gray gradient without the fun colors:

See it in action on tvOS 26.1 running on Apple TV below:

Apple previously used even more color when the Apple TV app icon used a mix of blues and greens carried over from the original TV app and Videos app icons. The new version is more akin to the Siri redesign in terms of using a mix of lots of colors.

What do you think about the new “vibrant” identity for Apple TV, formerly known as Apple TV+?