iOS 26.2 gives Freeform app brand new tables feature

iOS 26.2 beta 1 arrived earlier today, and it gives Apple’s Freeform app support for tables for the first time.

Apple’s Freeform app is a sort of digital playground where you can pull together all sorts of different content. Here’s Apple’s description:

The Freeform app gives you a boundless canvas for creativity. Bring everything together on an online whiteboard, including photos, drawings, links, and files—and invite others to work with you. Brainstorm, sketch ideas, take notes, and collect your thoughts, either by yourself or with a group.

In iOS 26.1 and earlier, Freeform already supported adding a variety of different types of content, such as drawings, images, links, rich-formatted lists and text, stickers, videos, and more.

But in iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2, there’s a powerful addition: tables.

Tables arrive in Freeform as yet another tool in the app’s expansive toolset.

Available inside the app’s attachment screen, you can create tables of varying sizes and add content to them like text and lists.

I love how easy it is to resize tables by dragging the indicators in the corners. Adding new rows and columns is similarly quick and simple thanks to prominent + buttons.

I’ve personally not been a big user of Freeform since its launch, but I’m always interested to see how Apple changes any one of its apps, and tables seem like a great addition.

Are you a big Freeform user, and will tables in iOS 26.2 make a big difference for you? Let us know in the comments.

