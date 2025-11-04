 Skip to main content

iOS 26.2 gives Freeform app brand new tables feature

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Nov 4 2025 - 1:08 pm PT
3 Comments

iOS 26.2 beta 1 arrived earlier today, and it gives Apple’s Freeform app support for tables for the first time.

Tables in iOS 26.2 add to Freeform’s expansive toolset

Apple’s Freeform app is a sort of digital playground where you can pull together all sorts of different content. Here’s Apple’s description:

The Freeform app gives you a boundless canvas for creativity. Bring everything together on an online whiteboard, including photos, drawings, links, and files—and invite others to work with you. Brainstorm, sketch ideas, take notes, and collect your thoughts, either by yourself or with a group.

In iOS 26.1 and earlier, Freeform already supported adding a variety of different types of content, such as drawings, images, links, rich-formatted lists and text, stickers, videos, and more.

But in iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2, there’s a powerful addition: tables.

Tables arrive in Freeform as yet another tool in the app’s expansive toolset.

Available inside the app’s attachment screen, you can create tables of varying sizes and add content to them like text and lists.

I love how easy it is to resize tables by dragging the indicators in the corners. Adding new rows and columns is similarly quick and simple thanks to prominent + buttons.

I’ve personally not been a big user of Freeform since its launch, but I’m always interested to see how Apple changes any one of its apps, and tables seem like a great addition.

Are you a big Freeform user, and will tables in iOS 26.2 make a big difference for you? Let us know in the comments.

Best iPhone accessories

Add 9to5Mac as a preferred source on Google Add 9to5Mac as a preferred source on Google

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 26.2

iOS 26.2
Freeform

Freeform

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.