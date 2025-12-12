Pluribus becomes Apple TV’s most watched show ever

After touting Pluribus as its biggest drama launch ever, Apple has now confirmed another milestone for the hit series.

‘It’s official, Carol’

Last month, Apple said that Pluribus had overtaken Severance season 2 as Apple TV’s most successful drama series debut ever, a landmark that wasn’t completely surprising, given the overall anticipation and expectation over a new Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) project.

Now, on the same day that F1 The Movie debuted at the top of Apple TV’s movie rankings, the company confirmed that Pluribus has reached another, even more impressive milestone: it is the most watched show in the service’s history. Busy day.

Here’s Apple TV’s post on X celebrating the landmark:

Apple doesn’t share viewership numbers, so it is hard to quantify what exactly this means.

However, considering that Apple TV has had quite a few hit shows, including Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, and, more recently, The Studio, it is still notable that Pluribus has managed to top them all in just a few short weeks.

The first season of Pluribus will conclude its nine-episode run on December 26, with a second season already in development under Apple’s original two-season commitment.

