T-Mobile ONE now has three plans, one with unlimited high-speed tethering

T-Mobile ONE first debuted a few months ago as the “one-stop shop” for data on T-Mobile, offering “unlimited” data for $70 a month. The plan was designed to make things as simple as possible, but today, T-Mobile ONE is expanding from one plan with add-ons, to three different plans.

Live now, these new plans build on what T-Mobile ONE already offers. The new T-Mobile ONE Plus plan costs an extra $15 over the $70 T-Mobile ONE Plan, and adds faster global data, up to 3G speeds, in over 140 countries. The upgraded plan also included unlimited HD video day passes and unlimited Gogo in-flight internet sessions on supported flights. Voicemail to Text and “Name ID” are also both included.

Alternatively, the T-Mobile ONE Plus International plan costs an extra $25 per month on top of the standard plan, but with two big additions on top of the ONE Plus plan. The first is unlimited international calls from the US to over 70 countries.

The bigger addition, however, is unlimited high-speed tethering. The previous version of T-Mobile ONE Plus which cost $25 extra per month is essentially the version we’re now seeing in the $15 version, so T-Mobile will automatically upgrade those customers to the International plan.

T-Mobile One Plus and Plus International became available with these additional benefits to new and existing T-Mobile customers starting December 20. Customers already on T-Mobile ONE Plus will automatically receive the new Stateside International Talk at the start of their new billing cycle, after December 20, and if they’d like to save $10 a month, they can simply call or visit a T-Mobile store to switch to T-Mobile ONE Plus.

Below is the original T-Mobile ONE announcement from August: