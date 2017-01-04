Carrier introducing its first HomeKit thermostat with Wi-Fi Côr models

Air conditioning firm Carrier has announced its first smart thermostat that works with Apple’s HomeKit feature. Carrier’s Côr thermostat will work with Siri, Apple’s new Home app, and automation in iOS 10.
“Carrier and Apple are brands long synonymous with innovations that have changed our world, so this collaboration signals a very bright future for how homeowners interact with their home. It is a marriage between smart devices and home comfort, convenience and security,” says Matthew Pine, vice president, marketing, Carrier, residential. “We are excited for what this collaboration will mean for our customers, now and in the future.”
It’s unclear if Carrier will be updating its current line of Côr thermostats through software or if new hardware will be required for HomeKit compatibility. Carrier first introduced its Côr line two years ago.
Carrier Côr Wi-Fi thermostats will join a growing market of HomeKit-enabled HVAC controllers including ecobee3 (review) and ecobee3 Lite, Honeywell Lyric Round (review) and Lyric T5 (review), and iDevices Thermostat.
Carrier says its HomeKit support will be available early this year. Full press release follows.
Carrier® Brings Apple HomeKit Support to Côr™ Thermostat
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing its longstanding commitment to create the most versatile and interoperable smart thermostat available, Carrier is pleased to announce its Côr™ thermostat is now compatible with the Apple HomeKit. The collaboration between Carrier and Apple, two of the world’s most innovative brands, provides homeowners a seamless experience in managing their home’s climate controls and comfort. Carrier, a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).
Apple HomeKit technology allows users to effortlessly and securely control their home comfort system from anywhere using the new iOS 10 Home app or voice-controlled Siri on their iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. Users can set up HomeKit-enabled products to work together based on triggers, such as having the furnace or air conditioner activate to a certain temperature when a homeowner arrives home or automatically setting the system to a more efficient level when the occupants leave. HomeKit technology provides advanced security with end-to-end encryption and authentication between the heating and cooling system and the iOS device.
This announcement marks another step for the Côr thermostat as the home climate control device of choice. Launched at the 2015 Consumer Electronics Show, the Côr thermostat is compatible with the vast majority of home comfort systems and designed with a sleek interface for the contemporary home setting.
“Since the introduction of the Côr thermostat two years ago, we’re pleased to see the power of this thermostat to increase a home’s energy efficiency and save people money,” says Pine. “Homeowners can save hundreds of dollars a year and ultimately reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint. We’re thrilled to know this powerful technology, paired with Apple’s world-class products, can help even more homeowners make the very most of their home comfort system.”
Côr thermostat features like smart setback let the thermostat intelligently adapt beyond manual programming for greater efficiency, while still meeting ideal comfort levels. Energy reports help homeowners understand exactly when energy dollars are being spent, allowing users to modify settings to maximize savings. It will even provide customized energy saving tips.
The HomeKit enabled Carrier Côr thermostat will be available early 2017.