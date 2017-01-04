Carrier introducing its first HomeKit thermostat with Wi-Fi Côr models

Air conditioning firm Carrier has announced its first smart thermostat that works with Apple’s HomeKit feature. Carrier’s Côr thermostat will work with Siri, Apple’s new Home app, and automation in iOS 10.

“Carrier and Apple are brands long synonymous with innovations that have changed our world, so this collaboration signals a very bright future for how homeowners interact with their home. It is a marriage between smart devices and home comfort, convenience and security,” says Matthew Pine, vice president, marketing, Carrier, residential. “We are excited for what this collaboration will mean for our customers, now and in the future.”

It’s unclear if Carrier will be updating its current line of Côr thermostats through software or if new hardware will be required for HomeKit compatibility. Carrier first introduced its Côr line two years ago.

Carrier Côr Wi-Fi thermostats will join a growing market of HomeKit-enabled HVAC controllers including ecobee3 (review) and ecobee3 Lite, Honeywell Lyric Round (review) and Lyric T5 (review), and iDevices Thermostat.

Carrier says its HomeKit support will be available early this year. Full press release follows.