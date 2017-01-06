Matias announces backlit version of its Wireless Aluminum Keyboard in Silver and Space Gray

Keyboard maker Matias announced a new backlit version of its Mac-centric Wireless Aluminum Keyboard during CES yesterday. The keyboard, which will be available in Silver and Space Gray colors, builds on the company’s impressive and already-available Wireless Aluminum Keyboard.

Designed from the ground up with Mac users in mind, the Wireless Aluminum Keyboard sports characteristics such as a number keypad, multi-pairing supporting up to four devices, and 1-year rechargeable battery life for wireless connectivity.

For the upcoming backlit version of the Wireless Aluminum Keyboard, Matias has introduced a second battery, which works independently of the main battery. This second battery is solely dedicated to the keyboard’s backlight, and provides 1-2 weeks of backlighting from a single charge.

Although the original Wireless Aluminum Keyboard checked off a lot of boxes for Mac users, one of the lingering complaints revolved around the lack of backlighting. With the addition of a backlit version of the keyboard, Matias has addressed one of the primary issues with the original release.

You can grab the original model without backlight today, or you can pre-order the $139 backlit version in Space Gray or Silver, with a scheduled ship time of June 2017.

The great thing about the Matias keyboard is that it offers a full-sized experience that’s wireless. Apple only makes a wired version of its full-sized keyboard. Once we get our hands on the updated model with backlight, we’ll be sure to post a full hands-on.