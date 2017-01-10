IK Multimedia brings a host of vintage 50’s & 60’s Fender Amps to AmpliTube for Mac

Well known for its line of popular Mac/iOS audio recording interfaces along with a slew of interesting apps to support them, IK Multimedia is introducing Fender Collection 2 for its Mac guitar processing suite/engine, AmpliTube 4. The new collection of guitar processors include a series of virtual guitar amps spanning the history of Fender’s “genre-defining” gear.
In combination with the company’s existing analog modeling tech, Fender Collection 2 uses something called “Dynamic Interaction Modeling.” It not only emulates the individual components of a typical guitar rig, but also the ways those elements interact with one another. The new AmpliTube 4 collection comes with ’57 Custom series amps: “ the ’57 Custom Champ®, ’57 Custom Deluxe™, ’57 Custom Twin-Amp™, and the ’57 Custom Pro™, a ’57 Bandmaster™, plus models of an original ’53 Fender Bassman® and the iconic ’65 Fender Super Reverb®.”
Additional features include access to “the effects slot between the amp and speaker cabinet,” the “Cab Room” ambience and even some interesting “aging” features that allow the amp to sound more “burned in” or fresh of the factory line. You can check it out in action below:
Fender Collection 2 is available right now for $99.99 via the IK Store or in the Amplitude Custom Shop. After that it will jump to $149.99. Otherwise you can grab it bundled with Amplitude 4 for $179.99.
You can browse through IK Multimedia’s popular iOS/Mac interfaces right here.
