Apple shares three new AirPods ads highlighting W1 pairing & Siri support, new Apple Watch ad

Update: Apple shared two more ads, one for AirPods called “Notes” and another for Apple Watch focused on Activity. View them below.

Apple today has shared two new advertisements for its truly wireless AirPods. The new videos mark the first advertisements for the AirPods from Apple and come in at 15 seconds each, with the first highlighting the pairing process and the second highlighting Siri support.

The first ad is called “iPhone 7 + AirPods – Pairing” and depicts a user opening the AirPods case to pair them to his iPhone 7. The user then starts to dance around, demonstrating how well AirPods stay in his ears. The high-tempo ad is set to the song “Down” by Marian Hill.

Just flip open the case and they’re paired. AirPods on iPhone 7. Pick up a pair at http://apple.co/2jO7bxN

The second ad is called “iPhone 7 + AirPods – Siri” and shows an AirPods user double tapping on the one of the buds to activate the virtual assistant and ask for the same “Down” by Marian Hill song to be played.

Double-tap and Siri is there. AirPods on iPhone 7. Pick up a pair at http://apple.co/2jhsmaf

Both of today’s new ads end with the same “practically magic” tagline that Apple has used in other iPhone 7 ads.

The new ads come as AirPods stock gradually starts to improve around the world. Though the shipping time on Apple.com is still at 6 weeks, many users report that their orders actually arrive quicker than that. There are also a handful of tools that allow you to keep track of stock in retail stores and be alerted immediately.

Check out the two new AirPods ads below and let us know what you think of them in the comments.