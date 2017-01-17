9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,800, iPhone 7 cases $7, Samsung Cord-Free Earbuds $105, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab Apple’s latest 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar in both colors for $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)
Save on Caseology’s latest iPhone 7/6/s/Plus and Galaxy S7 cases w/ these exclusive promo codes, from $7 Prime shipped
Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Fitness AirPod competitor w/ 4GB internal storage $130 or $105 w/ Visa Checkout (Orig. $200)
Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)
You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off
Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more
The InstaPlace location-based photography app for iOS is free for the first time in over a year
- App Store Free App of the Week: Busy Shapes goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
Best Console Game Releases in January: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Yakuza 0, Gravity Rush 2, Kingdom Hearts, more
Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
RAVPower’s FileHub Travel Router, SD Card Reader and 6000mAh battery is a must-have for road warriors: $30 (Reg. $40+)
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Magnetic Bike Phone Mount $9.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more
- Daily Deals: Samson Headphones $24, Bem Mini BT Speakers $17, more
- Games/Apps: PS4 Pro 1TB w/ 2 games $400, iOS freebies, more
- Cuisinart 8-piece Copper Cookware Set for $200 shipped (Orig. $400)
- j/fit Functional Training Essentials: 7-piece dumbbell set $41.50, more
- Rubbermaid Folding Laundry Hamper $11 Prime shipped right now, more
- Office Supplies: 12-Pack Sharpie Markers King Size $8 or Fine Point $7, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Dock, charge and play music from your iPhone: AmazonBasics Lightning Clock Radio for $37.50 Prime shipped (all-time low)
Charge your Apple Watch + up to three other devices: $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
Ditch your cable provider and save with a 50-mile Over-the-Air HD Antenna + USB amp for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+), more
- Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $19.50, more
- Transcend 128GB JetDrive Card for $55 (Reg. $70)
- Lenovo 11″ Chromebook $180 (Reg. $230+)
- Kindle E-Reader bundle for $80
- Resistance Band Set $20 Prime shipped
- Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Speaker System $110
- TaoTronics Handheld Steamer just $15
- PizzaQue Outdoor Oven$112
- 6-pack TaoTronicsLED Light Bulbs $11, more
- Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes at least 50% off
- This Dremel Micro Rotary Tool Kit : $63
- Leatherman Skeletool 7-in-1 Multi-Tool $30
- American Eagle gear under $20: jeans, shoes, tops, more
- Sony’s a5000 Mirrorless Camera is down to $300
- This Farberware 2.5L Air Fryer at $39
- Every Charles Dickens novel for free
- Heated shiatsu massager for $36
- WORX 3-in-1 Electric Turbine/Mulcher/Blower for $65, more
- The highly-rated Hamilton Beach 2-Liter Pro Deep Fryer $17
- free $70 gift card for Prime members w/ Chase Credit Card
- Logitech’s Wireless Mac/PC Mouse: $20 Prime shipped
- ‘White Fang’ by Jack London Kindle eBook for free
- A more cost-effective version of the EpiPen
- Anker PowerHousee Outlet-Generator$400 (Reg. $500)
- LEGO City Undercover receives an announcement trailer
- Outdoor Solar Motion Sensing LED Lights $30 (Reg. $40), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Volt V Computer is a beautiful (and pricey) alternative to traditional PCs
Bragi is finally shipping ‘The Headphone’, its cord-free AirPod competitor after delays
- The carbon fiber GoTube Electric Scooter folds up and weighs just 13-pounds
- Here’s the release date/price for Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more [Videos]
- The SpeedX Unicorn Road bike has raised nearly $1 million on Kickstarter
- Steadicam’s new Volt gimbal system brings “smooth and shake-free” movements to your iPhone
- Microsoft releases a pair of new Xbox One Wireless Controllers, more
- Check out Japan’s version of the NES Classic transformed into a Game Boy [Video]
- Elago’s new Apple Watch dock turns your wearable into a bedside Macintosh 128K
- MTM Status is an aluminum Apple Watch case with analog dials designed for outdoor types
- Brace yourself vintage Nintendo fans, here is the epic Legend of Zelda Art coffee table book
- Here’s our first look at the brand new Glacier White PlayStation 4 Slim Console
- Netatmo takes on Nest with its new HomeKit-enabled Smart Smoke Alarm, more
- Nintendo’s mini NES Classic only comes w/ 30 games, but this guy has almost 90 on his! [Video]
- Kodak’s latest 360-degree action camera brings 4K footage and VR to its new dual lens setup
- Bang & Olufsen brings AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity to its new Beoplay M5 speaker