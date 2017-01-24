9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15″ 256GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,100, TCL 50″ Roku HDTV, Pixelmator for iOS $1, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB drops to $2,100 shipped (Reg. $2,399)
TCL’s value-focused 50-inch 1080p HDTV has Roku services built-in with three HDMI inputs: $300 shipped (Reg. $400)
LG’s 55-inch 4K Curved OLED 3D HDR Smart Ultra HDTV is on sale for $1,449 shipped
The Pixelmator image editor for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
Trusted eBay Seller Electronics Valley offers Apple-certified refurbished 27-inch 5K iMacs for up to $500 off w/ warranty
Apple launches $5 iTunes Extras Digital HD Movie sale packed with new and old classics (Reg. $10+)
Angry Birds Space for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. up to $3)
- Apple Mac App of the Year winner Affinity Photo matching lowest price at $40 (20% off), more
- The Apple Award-winning Smart Alarm Clock for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $2)
The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Chargers, Console Stands, Backpacks and more
- Best of NAMM 2017: Pocket Synthesizers, new Logic Pro X features, iOS Interfaces, MPC X and much more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual-USB Port Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger $11 Prime shipped, more
Everybody needs free money: Up to 20% off Gift Cards from Nike, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, Regal Theaters, Sephora and more
- Daily Deals: HP 11-inch 4GB Chromebook $149, Seagate 5TB Desktop HDD $120, more
- Contigo AUTOSEAL Transit 16-ounce Stainless Steel Travel Mug $14 Prime shipped
- Grab a top-rated DYMO Label Maker in today’s Gold Box from $20 Prime shipped
- School supplies Amazon Gold Box: Prismacolor 60-pack Colored Pencils $18, more
- Games/Apps: Titanfall 2 $30, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $16, iOS freebies, more
- Coleman Gold Box at Amazon: Camping Pad $29, 45-can Cooler $20, more
- Honor 6X pre-order w/ free VR headset, battery, headphones: $250 shipped
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffeemaker just hit its Amazon all-time low at $20 Prime shipped
- Score free Chipotle Chips and Guacamole just by playing this Super Bowl game
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all – 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio and more: $299 shipped (Reg. $400+)
Add an AirPrint All-in-One Inkjet Printer from Canon to your home office for $36 (Reg. $55+)
TP-LINK’s new Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a slimmer design and Alexa control: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
- Tronsmart 4.8A USB Wall Charger $7.50, more
- Oster 2-Slice Toaster at $24
- Contigo water bottle Ashland Chill Steel $15, more
- Take 40% off your first Google Express order with this code
- LEGO Architecture Burj Khalifa Tower $31 Prime shipped
- Four-pack Energizer AAA Rechargeable Batteries $5, more
- Char-Broil Gas Grill: $199
- Oral-B Deep Sweep Electric Toothbrush for $57, more
- 6-pack OxyLED 60W 3000K A19 LED Light Bulbs $12
- Add every Jane Austen novel to your Kindle library for free
- The Chefman 32-Oz. Blender System w/ 2 tumblers is $35
- 4-pack AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries for $5.50
- Enjoy a nice Italian meal: $20 Buca di Beppo Gift card for $10
- TriggerPoint Extra Firm GRID Foam Roller: $27.50
- Garmin’s vívosmart HR Activity Tracker: $85 (Reg. $110+)
- Dyson refurbished Vacuum Cleaner $170
- Snow Joe 15-inch Electric Snow Blower Bundle $88
- Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors, are on sale for $75 (Reg. $100)
- TP-Link Gigabit Wireless Router for $150 (25% savings)
- Tenergy’s best-selling 11W LED Desk Lamp: $19.50 (Reg. $25)
- Aukey Sweat-proof Bluetooth Headphones $13, more
- LEGO Deals: Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Shuttle $84, more
- DJI’s Phantom 4 Quadcopter $735 (Orig. $1,400)
- Aukey USB-C/A Wall Charger $18 Prime shipped, more
- Daydream View VR headset from just $49
- MyProtein Impact Whey Protein $49.50 for an 11-lb bag
- Two-pack Hallomall Outdoor Solar LED Lights $30, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Lofree Mechanical Keyboard connects with Mac and iOS for a throwback experience
ASUS takes on Raspberry Pi with its new Tinker Board DIY 4K microcomputer
Microsoft unveils new Halo Wars 2 & Forza Horizon 3 Xbox One S bundles
- Amazon rolls out digital Dash buttons as it walks the line between ease-of-use and laziness
- PreSonus debuts its new Studio 28 and 68 audio/MIDI interfaces for Mac/PC [Video]
- Leica re-imagines its popular M10 camera with a slimmer design, iPhone-connectivity and more
- Dave Smith Instruments is back with the brand new REV2 16-voice poly synth
- Carved unleashes its new Acorn Acoustic Bluetooth speaker with a unique design
- After its Kickstarter success, the minimalistic Beeline bicycle computer is now available
- Teenage Engineering’s new PO-32 pocket synth goes high-tech with Mac connectivity
- IK Multimedia updates its lineup of iOS/Mac recording devices w/ the new iRig Pro I/O interface
- Vizio’s SmartCast products, including its Sonos competitors, now work with Google Home