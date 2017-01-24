9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15″ 256GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,100, TCL 50″ Roku HDTV, Pixelmator for iOS $1, more

- Jan. 24th 2017 9:40 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

macbook-pro-15-inch-touchbar

Apple’s latest powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB drops to $2,100 shipped (Reg. $2,399)

tcl-50fs3850

TCL’s value-focused 50-inch 1080p HDTV has Roku services built-in with three HDMI inputs: $300 shipped (Reg. $400)

LG’s 55-inch 4K Curved OLED 3D HDR Smart Ultra HDTV is on sale for $1,449 shipped 

pixelmator-ios

The Pixelmator image editor for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)

27-inch-apple-imac

Trusted eBay Seller Electronics Valley offers Apple-certified refurbished 27-inch 5K iMacs for up to $500 off w/ warranty

Apple launches $5 iTunes Extras Digital HD Movie sale packed with new and old classics (Reg. $10+)

angry-birds-space-01

Angry Birds Space for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. up to $3)

best-nintendo-switch-accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Chargers, Console Stands, Backpacks and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

aukey-dual-usb-port-wall-charger Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual-USB Port Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger $11 Prime shipped, more

nike-gift-card-sale-01

Everybody needs free money: Up to 20% off Gift Cards from Nike, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, Regal Theaters, Sephora and more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

onkyo-av-receiver-4k-airplayOnkyo’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all – 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio and more: $299 shipped (Reg. $400+)

canon-pixma-mx492

Add an AirPrint All-in-One Inkjet Printer from Canon to your home office for $36 (Reg. $55+) tp-link-hs105

TP-LINK’s new Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a slimmer design and Alexa control: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

lofree-keyboard

The Lofree Mechanical Keyboard connects with Mac and iOS for a throwback experience

asus-tinkerboard

ASUS takes on Raspberry Pi with its new Tinker Board DIY 4K microcomputer

halo-wars-2-ultimate-edition-bundle

Microsoft unveils new Halo Wars 2 & Forza Horizon 3 Xbox One S bundles

