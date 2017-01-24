Hands-on with iOS 10.3 beta 1 [Video]

As we noted earlier, Apple has released iOS 10.3 beta 1 to developers. The update brings several new features to the table, including Find My AirPods for helping to keep track of Apple’s recently-released and highly popular AirPods. But that’s not all that’s new in iOS 10.3. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we’ll step through some of the other new additions.

Whats’ new in 10.3 beta 1?

Find My iPhone now supports AirPods. You can find the location of AirPods and emit a sound from each wireless bud.

Apple File System (APFS) – A file conversion is performed automatically upon iOS 10.3 install to seamlessly transition over to Apple’s new File System, APFS.

New Podcast app widget.

New iCloud Analytics setting to allow sharing of analytics and usage data from your iCloud account.

Siri cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.

In-App Ratings & Reviews switch to allow developers to ask for product feedback, and app developers will be able to respond to reviews in the future.

Settings app includes account link at top of the main page. A new view provides you with a broader look at device account settings and storage.

CarPlay gets quick access to the last three apps used.

Updated UI for Spotlight search suggestions.

Animations when opening and closing apps slightly modified.

Video walkthrough

