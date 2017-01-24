Hands-on with iOS 10.3 beta 1 [Video]

As we noted earlier, Apple has released iOS 10.3 beta 1 to developers. The update brings several new features to the table, including Find My AirPods for helping to keep track of Apple’s recently-released and highly popular AirPods. But that’s not all that’s new in iOS 10.3. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we’ll step through some of the other new additions.
Whats’ new in 10.3 beta 1?
- Find My iPhone now supports AirPods. You can find the location of AirPods and emit a sound from each wireless bud.
- Apple File System (APFS) – A file conversion is performed automatically upon iOS 10.3 install to seamlessly transition over to Apple’s new File System, APFS.
- New Podcast app widget.
- New iCloud Analytics setting to allow sharing of analytics and usage data from your iCloud account.
- Siri cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.
- In-App Ratings & Reviews switch to allow developers to ask for product feedback, and app developers will be able to respond to reviews in the future.
- Settings app includes account link at top of the main page. A new view provides you with a broader look at device account settings and storage.
- CarPlay gets quick access to the last three apps used.
- Updated UI for Spotlight search suggestions.
- Animations when opening and closing apps slightly modified.
