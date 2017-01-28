This week’s top stories: iOS 10.3 beta & Find My AirPods, Getting started w/ HomeKit, macOS Sierra 10.12.4 w/ Night Shift & more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 10.3 beta arrives with a new Find My AirPods feature, Ben walks through Getting started with HomeKit in his first Smart Home Diary, macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta brings Apple’s Night Shift feature to Macs, and much more.

We kick things off this week with Apple’s release of the iOS 1o.3 beta that introduces Find My AirPods, a feature within the Find My iPhone app that helps users locate missing AirPods. macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 1, brings Night Shift to the Mac. Rumors of an enhanced Siri for iPhone 8 arrive. And Ben runs through Getting started with HomeKit in the first installment in his new Smart Home Diary series.

We break down What’s next for AirPods, show you how to turn the 2016 MacBook Pro into a Windows gaming machine w/ Akitio Thunder3 + GTX 1050 Ti, and we take a tour of iOS 10.3 beta 1 in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss issues with the LG 5K display, SiriKit and Theater Mode coming to watchOS, what’s new in iOS 10.3 including Find My AirPods, Night Shift for Mac with macOS 10.12.4, upcoming changes to the App Store, and much more.

