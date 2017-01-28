This week’s top stories: iOS 10.3 beta & Find My AirPods, Getting started w/ HomeKit, macOS Sierra 10.12.4 w/ Night Shift & more
In this week’s top stories: iOS 10.3 beta arrives with a new Find My AirPods feature, Ben walks through Getting started with HomeKit in his first Smart Home Diary, macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta brings Apple’s Night Shift feature to Macs, and much more.
We kick things off this week with Apple’s release of the iOS 1o.3 beta that introduces Find My AirPods, a feature within the Find My iPhone app that helps users locate missing AirPods. macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 1, brings Night Shift to the Mac. Rumors of an enhanced Siri for iPhone 8 arrive. And Ben runs through Getting started with HomeKit in the first installment in his new Smart Home Diary series.
We break down What’s next for AirPods, show you how to turn the 2016 MacBook Pro into a Windows gaming machine w/ Akitio Thunder3 + GTX 1050 Ti, and we take a tour of iOS 10.3 beta 1 in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad | Apple Watch
- Comment: Going from a skeptic to an every day user with Apple Watch Series 2
- Apple working on enhanced Siri for iPhone 8 launch in the face of competition from Google Assistant
- iPhone 8 concept images imagine rumored stainless steel sides – with curved glass edges
- Should Apple include inductive wireless charging for iPhone 8 if long-range isn’t ready? [Poll]
- Smart Home Diary: Getting started with HomeKit
iOS | watchOS | tvOS
- Apple releases watchOS 3.1.3 software update for Apple Watch
- Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3 beta with Find My AirPods support, more
- Apple releases iOS 10.3 public beta 1
- Rumored ‘Theater Mode’ seemingly coming to Apple Watch with future watchOS update
- Apple releases tvOS 10.1.1 software update for Apple TV
AirPods |
- What’s next for AirPods? How Apple could make the best cord-free earbuds even better
- Apple releases Find My AirPods feature for locating lost earbuds in iOS 10.3 beta
Mac |
- Apple releases macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 1, brings Night Shift to the Mac and other new features
- Mac sales declined nearly 10% last year as Lenovo, Dell and others gained ground
- macOS 10.12.3 + iTunes 12.5.5 hit the Mac App Store
- Does the new MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar improve your workflow? [Poll]
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with iOS 10.3 beta 1 [Video]
- How to install Windows 10 on your Mac using Boot Camp Assistant [Video]
- How to enable Night Shift for Mac and how it works on macOS 10.12.4 [Video]
- Turn the 2016 MacBook Pro into a Windows gaming machine w/ Akitio Thunder3 + GTX 1050 Ti
Happy Hour Podcast #104 |
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss issues with the LG 5K display, SiriKit and Theater Mode coming to watchOS, what’s new in iOS 10.3 including Find My AirPods, Night Shift for Mac with macOS 10.12.4, upcoming changes to the App Store, and much more.
Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes