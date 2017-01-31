Github has ‘almost working’ Hackintosh setup for Dell XPS 13 with ‘virtually borderless’ display

Anyone not happy with the latest MacBook Pro options might be interested in a Hackintosh project posted to Github for the Dell XPS 13. Dell describes the machine, which offers Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, as ‘the smallest 13-inch laptop on the planet.’

The virtually borderless InfinityEdge display maximizes screen space by squeezing a 13-inch display in an 11-inch frame. With a bezel only 5.2 mm thin, starting at only 2.7 pounds and measuring a super slim 9-15 mm, the XPS 13 is exceptionally thin and light.

While the base configuration includes a 1080p display with an Intel Core i3, it can be configured up to a Core i7 with 3200×1800 display. The display quality, however, falls a long way short of the 2016 MacBook Pro, at just 72% of sRGB.

The Github project says that it aims to provide a ‘relatively complete functional macOS for XPS13 9350.’ At present, it has a bug that causes external devices to disappear when cold-booted into macOS.

The notes are rather sparse, with commenters noting that it fails to specify which versions of macOS it supports, and is also silent on whether it supports iMessage and Facetime – two apps that won’t run on many Hackintosh setups.

We ran our own how-to guide last year on building a sub-$1000 desktop Hackintosh that met the hardware requirements for Oculus Rift.