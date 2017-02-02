Outlook for iOS gains ‘add-ins’ to bring third-party app integration to inboxes on mobile

Microsoft today announced that it’s launching add-ins for Outlook on iOS, which essentially act as third-party app integrations to bring new functionality to your Outlook inbox on iPhone and iPad.

Evernote, GIPHY, Nimble, Trello and Smartsheet are just some of the initial collaborators launching functionality for Outlook users on iOS through add-ins, and Microsoft notes that it also built a few of its own with a Microsoft Translator tool and Dynamics 365 add-in available starting today.

The add-ins launching today bring the power of CRM, social intelligence, project management and more—right to your inbox. Starting today, add-ins for Dynamics 365, Nimble, Evernote, Smartsheet and GIPHY are available for Outlook on iOS, complementing their existing add-ins already available to Outlook users on Windows, Mac (in Insiders) and on the web. Additionally, we are launching new add-ins for Trello and Microsoft Translator across Outlook on iOS, Windows, Mac (in Insiders) and on the web today.

For now the add-ins will be available to access when reading emails— imagine instantly translating an email with Microsoft Translator, for example— but Microsoft says it will later launch others that will be available when composing and replying to emails. The Evernote add-in allows users to save clips from emails directly to project notebook.

The feature was previously available for Outlook on the desktop for Mac, Windows and web users, and the company notes that it plans to launch Android support following this iOS announcement. The feature arrives today on iOS for Office 365 customers and will come later for Outlook.com users.

You can enable the add-ins in the latest version of Outlook for iOS by navigating to Settings → Add-ins → ‘+’.