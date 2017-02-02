Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, files for $3 Billion IPO

Snapchat and Spectacles’ parent company Snap Inc. has just filed for a $3 billion initial public offering with the SEC. According to the Wall Street Journal, Snap Inc’s IPO is set to be the largest technology IPO since the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd debut.

The filing submitted Thursday shows that Snap Inc. is proposing a maximum offering of $3,000,000,000 (that’s billion). Within the document, Snap Inc also laid out their past five years of user growth as new features were released. According to the company, Snapchat is hovering at around 158 million daily active users. The filing gives potential investors insight into how Snap Inc has operated over the past five years and where their trajectory is set.

‘Five Years at Snap Inc.’ from Snap Inc’s filing

Some notable tidbits from the document:

158 million people use Snapchat daily

2.5 billion Snaps are created everyday

60% of daily active users create Snaps using the Camera every day

60% of daily active users use the Chat every day

Daily active users on average visit Snapchat more than 18 times a day

25% of daily active users publish to their Story every day

On average users are spending about 25 to 30 minutes on Snapchat every day

Snap also spends a good portion of the document explaining how they advertise and how they’ll continue to target key demographics in the future.

“We work with partners to measure statistical lifts in ad recall, brand favorability, and purchase intent. For example, when a music streaming service ran a Snap Ad campaign, Millward Brown measured that it drove a 30% lift in subscription intent, 2x the mobile norm, and a 24 percentage point increase in ad recall, 1.5x the mobile norm” – Snap Inc.

At the end of last year, Snap recorded a revenue of $404.5 million as compared to the previous year’s $58.7 million. Though that was almost a 700% year-over-year increase, overall they had a net loss of $514.6 million as compared to the previous years $372.9 million loss.