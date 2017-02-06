9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad Pro $450, Apple Watch Series 1 from $200, No-Contract iPhone 7 $450, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $150 at Target, score the Wi-Fi 32GB model for $450 shipped
Target takes $70 off Apple Watch Series 1 as third-party Nike look-alike Sport Bands drop to $6 Prime shipped
Save up to $150 off no-contract iPhones at Boost Mobile: grab an iPhone 7 for just $450 shipped, more
9to5Rewards: NES Classic Edition Bundle Giveaway w/ extra controller, Zelda backpack, 2x Mario amiibo & more ($150+ value)
Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is marked down to $1,110 shipped as a cert. refurb w/ warranty (Orig. $1,499)
App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Roofbot puzzler goes free (Reg. $3)
- Mega Man X just hit its lowest price on the App Store in years: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Secret of Mana goes 50% off: the iOS version of the SNES classic is now just $4 (Reg. $8)
- The colorful puzzler Swapperoo for iOS drops to $1 for the first time in nearly a year (Reg. $3)
- The Quell zen puzzler price drops on iOS: Memento+ $1, more
Hands-on with Elago’s $15 Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand [Video]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Stock up on Anker accessories up to 40% off: iPhone 7 Clear Case $6, 2-pack Screen Protectors $6, Lightning/USB-C Cables, more
Nomad has launched its Warehouse Clearance Sale, taking 75% off popular accessories: Stand for Apple Watch $10, more
H&R Block Gold Box at Amazon – write off some great savings on tax software starting at $13
- Smartphone Accessories: KMASHI 10000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $9, more
- Insignia 2.1 Bluetooth Speaker System $30, Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver $900, more
- Enjoy booming wireless sound w/o the Beats price tag: Sony Bluetooth Headphones $68
- Huawei Watch offers iPhone or Android connectivity, heart rate monitoring and more: now $200
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Jiffy Lube, Lowe’s, Children’s Place, CVS, Toys R Us, AMC + many more
- Games/Apps: Rise of the Tomb Raider $20, Dishonored DE $15, iOS freebies, more
- Get your taxes printed quickly with this Canon PIXMA Inkjet Office Printer w/ AirPrint for $50
- Stanley sealed outdoor mugs, bottles and cooking products 20%+ off, starting at $10
- Office Supplies: 8-Pack Sharpie Retractable Markers $10, Handheld Label Maker $10, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
DACBerry ONE brings analog and digital audio improvements to all Raspberry Pi models
- Rocket League is getting its own amiibo-style race car toys with in-game integration and more
- Growler Chill brings the full bar tap experience to your home with iPhone-control
- Logitech’s new Spotlight Remote brings Apple design-cues to a presentation near you
- Airbus is building an incredible flying electric taxi and we’re freaking out [Video]
- Jollylook is the Polaroid instant camera for vintage-enthusiasts
- This fan-made Mega Man 2.5D game adds a whole new perspective to the Blue Bomber
- Vespa’s creator set to unveil futuristic two-wheeled autonomous rolling backpack
- Raybaby keeps an eye on your baby and even monitors breathing without wires or straps
- LEGO Life is an Instagram-like social network for kids to share builds
- TwelveSouth’s new MagicBridge desk accessory for your Apple Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2
- The man behind the original Hoverboard returns with a new electric two-wheeler
- DIYers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts have to see this walnut work bench with a hidden display