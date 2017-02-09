9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone 7 128GB refurb $600, Canon Printer w/ AirPrint $20, 64GB USB/Lightning Flash Drive $41, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bag a certified refurb Apple iPhone 7 128GB w/ warranty for $600 shipped (Orig. $749)
Save up to $150 off no-contract iPhones at Boost Mobile: grab an iPhone 7 for just $450 shipped, more
Daily Deals: Canon PIXMA All-In-One Printer w/ AirPrint $20, APC Back-UPS 600VA UPS w/ 8 outlets $45, more
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 64GB USB 3.0 Lightning Flash Drive $41 Prime shipped (Reg. $51), more
iTunes $100 Gift Card with email delivery from PayPal for $90 (10% savings on apps, games and more!)
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $150 at Target, score the Wi-Fi 32GB model for $450 shipped
Target takes $70 off Apple Watch Series 1 as third-party Nike look-alike Sport Bands drop to $6 Prime shipped
Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is marked down to $1,000 shipped as a cert. refurb w/ warranty (Orig. $1,499)
9to5Rewards: NES Classic Edition Bundle Giveaway w/ extra controller, Zelda backpack, 2x Mario amiibo & more ($150+ value)
LEGO Batman Beyond Gotham for iOS w/ 100+ playable characters gets its very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)
- 12 superstar Mac apps incl. Launchbar, NotePlan, Command One PRO, more: $13 (and rising! Orig. $387)
- Chameleon Run and its addictive, high-paced platforming go free on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Roofbot puzzler goes free (Reg. $3)
- The twitchy iOS racer Lane Splitter goes free for the first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Secret of Mana goes 50% off: the iOS version of the SNES classic is now just $4 (Reg. $8)
Valentine’s Day Deal Roundup: Up to 56% off flower arrangements and more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
LG 55-inch 4K 120Hz LED Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs: $598 shipped (Reg. $800)
Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV: $1,349 (Reg. $2,000)
Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV $900 (Reg. $1,100)
Sharp 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV $1,149 (Reg. $1,500+)
- Emergency Auto Survival Kit $46, Tactical Flashlight 2-Pack $30 (Orig. $100), more
- The popular Razor A Kick Scooter for $20.50 (Reg. up to $35)
- Games/Apps: LEGO Movie & Lord of the Rings $1 ea, freebies, more
- Here’s how you can earn a free scoop of Baskin-Robbins’ ice cream this week
- Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer for $122 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Keurig’s K15 Single Serve Compact K-Cup Coffee Maker $50 shipped (Reg. $70+)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Fossil is discounting its stylish Q Smartwatches for iOS/Android by 25% (or more!), prices start at $131 shipped
Get the Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack or Tile Slim 4-pack for $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100), an all time low!
Start the day on the right side of the bed with a Philips Wake-Up Light for $50 shipped (Reg. 70)
Nomad has launched its Warehouse Clearance Sale, taking 75% off popular accessories: Stand for Apple Watch $10, more
Stock up on Anker accessories up to 40% off: iPhone 7 Clear Case $6, 2-pack Screen Protectors $6, Lightning/USB-C Cables, more
- 20% off gift cards: Domino’s, Kripsy Kreme and more
- VIZIO Smartcast 45” 5.1-Ch. Sound Bar for $300
- Brain.fm: Lifetime Subscriptions $35
- Mpow iPhone Mount w/ Suction Cup $10, more
- Ricoh Wireless Laser All-in-One for $135 (Reg. $190)
- Digital subscription + Spotify Premium for $5/week
- Luvvitt Cases iPhone for $4 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)
- Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plug for $35 (Reg. $50)
- Foscam 720P IP Camera + TP-Link Smart Plug for $60
- Sperry’s Clearance Sale takes up to 75% off
- The Nyko Wireless MiniBoss: $15
- Amazon’s Lightning Dock for $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mpow Solar Outdoor LED Light bundles from $16
- Garmin 630 GPS Watch for $200
- Time for $5 Blu-Rays at Amazon!
- PlayStation Digital Ubisoft & Anime Sales
- 64-oz Stanley Classic Vacuum Growler is down to $25
- Vudu offers your choice of five HD movies for $20
- Samsung’s Gear VR 360 High Res Camera for $226
- Nab yourself a Case Logic MacBook Backpack for $18
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $17
- Sony Bluetooth Headphones $68
- Exclusive discount on leather/wood/more Colorware skins
- KMASHI 10000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $9, more
- 8-Pack Sharpies $10, Handheld Label Maker $10, more
- 64GB Moto Z down to $450 (Reg. $600, Tax NY only)
- Free Kindle eBooks: HTML & CSS or Java & Python
- Two months of the Wall Street Journal for just $1
- LEGO Battle on Takodana Building Set $35.50
- 12-pack Philips LED A19 60W Light Bulbs $26.50
- Bonavita 8-Cup Coffee Brewer: $107
- Polk’s 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System is on sale for $130
- Stanley 4-Gallon Stainless Steel Vac is down to $20
- LED Desk Lamp for $16 (Orig. $40)
- Vansky’s flexible LED strips, from $18
- Sony support for external hard drives on PlayStation 4
- Sennheiser HD 461 headphones w/ audio & call controls $40
- Fujitsu rechargeable battery bundle $26 , more
- Aukey 2.4A Dual-USB Wall Charger $6
- LG’s OLED TV 4K 55-inch Smart model for $1,499
- Pad & Quill 20% off all leather/linen iPad gear
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Control your Hue lights, Sonos, iPhone and more with this beautiful wooden remote
Gameband is an wearable that lets you play Atari classics on its AMOLED display
Uuni Pro is the wood-burning pizza oven of our dreams, hits Indiegogo with instant success
- Here’s the first trailer for The LEGO NINJAGO Movie coming out later this year [Video]
- Get ready NES fans, a brand new animated Castlevania series will be hitting Netflix this year
- Line-us lets you sketch on real paper with its robotic arm all from your iPhone, iPad and Mac
- Hands-on with Elago’s $15 Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand [Video]
- Renogy reveals new Phoenix Solar Panel Generator Kit wrapped in a compact design
- Amazon’s Alexa is now available on Android devices thanks to the Logitech
- Ping is a GPS-enabled tracker that allows monitoring of all your important gear from an iPhone
- TomTom introduces the Touch Cardio, its new fitness tracker with heart rate monitoring
- Vintage gamers are definitely going to want to check out these epic Art of Atari books
- DACBerry ONE brings analog and digital audio improvements to all Raspberry Pi models
- Rocket League is getting its own amiibo-style race car toys with in-game integration and more
- Growler Chill brings the full bar tap experience to your home with iPhone-control
- Logitech’s new Spotlight Remote brings Apple design-cues to a presentation near you
- Airbus is building an incredible flying electric taxi and we’re freaking out [Video]