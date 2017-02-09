Roundup: Early BeatsX reviews note improved isolation compared to AirPods, bass-heavy sound

The delayed BeatsX earbuds go on sale tomorrow on Apple.com and in retail stores after a lengthy delay. Ahead of the release to the public, a trio of YouTube reviewers got their hands on the W1-equipped headphones from Apple and Beats. The videos offer a first-look at BeatsX and compare them Apple’s own AirPods.

UrAvgConsumer went hands-on with the BeatsX and detailed the unboxing process. Included in the box are the earbuds, a travel case, earths, wingtips for secure fit, and a Lightning cable for charging. The inclusion of a Lightning cable is a first for a Beats-branded product.

One detail UrAvgConsumer focused on was the flex-form cable between each bud. While noting it’s not incredibly rigid, the video also explains that it helps keep the wire in place and avoid tangle. Additionally, there’s a magnet in each earbud for keeping everything straight.

Most important, the video called the sound quality “great,” pointing to strong bass and clear vocals.

Austin Evans also went hands-on with the BeatsX, noting of the included three-months free of Apple Music that you’ll get with the purchase. Additionally, Evans went through the W1 pairing process, showing the seamless connection process between the BeatsX and iPhone.

In terms of sound quality, Evans was startled by the lack of bass at first, noting that the BeatsX offered a more balanced sound than he was expecting given previous Beats products. He also compared them to the BeatsX to the Jaybird Freedom, another pair of wireless earbuds. Evans concluded that the Jaybird Freedom have less bass, but that the BeatsX bass was still not as present as expected.

In terms of fit, Evans proclaimed that they “fit better than any in-ear headphones” he’s used.

Last but not least, YouTuber Jonathan Morrison also shared his impressions of BeatsX, focusing primarily on comparing them to AirPods. Morrison tested the fit of the BeatsX in a variety of ways, including playing basketball and performing a front-flip, concluding that the only way he could the BeatsX to fall out was by doing a front-flip.

Most notably, however, Morrison concluded that, for most people, the BeatsX have the more impressive sound quality of the two. Like others, he noted that the BeatsX definitely have a bigger bass sound and that after using them, the AirPods sound quality was rather “thin.” In terms of isolation, the BeatsX were also the clear winner. Overall, Morrison said the AirPods sounded more balanced than BeatsX, but that people would generally likely prefer the Beats sound.

Morrison explains that it really comes down to the freedom that the AirPods offer versus the security of the cable and deeper bass provided by the BeatsX.

BeatsX officially go on sale tomorrow for $150.