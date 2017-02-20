Apple’s newest iPhone 7 ‘One Night’ ads focus on low light photography, one city at a time

Update: Two new Portrait Mode ads + a tweet from Tim Cook below.

Hot on the heels of a report claiming that Apple was shifting its ad focus to more regional campaigns, the company has shared four new videos on its YouTube channel, each focused on a specific city. All of the new videos are apart of the “One Night” series that the company had previously unveiled.

All of the videos share images shot exclusively with the iPhone 7, with the ads carrying the “Shot on iPhone 7” slogan, as well.

The first video focuses on Johannesburg and focuses on images taken in low light conditions with the iPhone 7. The second video also focuses on low light photos and highlights “One Night in New York.” The third and fourth videos show images shot in Shanghai and Tokyo, respectively.

At the end of each video, Apple gives credit to the photographer of the images in the ad by listing their first name and last initial.

Apple’s focus on low light images is a shift from the Portrait Mode ad campaign that it is also currently running. The focus on cities is notable considering a recent report claiming that Apple its shifting its ad focus to regional and digital campaigns, though these new One Night ads are likely to air primarily online given that they are each just 15 seconds in length.

View all four of Apple’s new One Night advertisements below and let us know what you think of the series in the comments.