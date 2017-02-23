9to5Toys Lunch Break: Brother Color Laser w/ AirPrint $180, Sony h.Ear Wireless Headphones $195, Harman Kardon Speaker $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Never wait for prints again: Brother Color Laser Printer w/ AirPrint and Dash Replenishment $180 shipped (Reg. $250)
Sony’s h.Ear Wireless ANC Headphones compare to Bose QC35 for much less: $195 shipped (Orig. $350)
Smartphone Accessories: Harman Kardon One Portable Bluetooth Speaker $50 shipped (Reg. $90), more
Score 7 Mac Apps from a selection of 49 options including OCR Wizard, WinZip, Snapheal, Ubar, more for $20
Save $349 on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB at Best Buy, dropping the price down to $1,250 shipped + open-box deals
9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time
Due for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch is now on sale: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iPhone and iPad has dropped to $1 (Reg. $5)
- You can add The Executive brawler action game to your iPhone or iPad for $1 (Reg. $5)
- The GoodNotes 4 PDF Annotator goes to $1 on the App Store for the first time ever (Reg. $8)
- Deus Ex Go – the turn-based stealth puzzler – is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Green Riding Hood goes free (Reg. $3)
- 2K iOS Game Sale: Civilization Revolution 2 $3, XCOM Enemy Within $3, more
Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Henge Docks’ Horizontal Docking Station adds a slew of ports to your MacBook Pro: $449 shipped (Reg. $499)
- Take your travel standards to new heights with this High Sierra Access Backpack for $29.50 (Reg. $45)
- Games/Apps: PlayStation EA Digital Sale – Battlefield 1 $30, DualShock 4 Starter Kit $50, freebies, more
- Save on Acer’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 2.16GHz/2GB/16GB SSD: $144 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Bundle and save on DeWalt tools: 20-volt Compact Drill w/ Long handle toolbox $89 shipped, more
- Daily Deals: Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $200, more
- LEGO sets at 25% off: LEGO Ideas Yellow Submarine for $45 (Reg. $60), more
- 9to5Toys Specials Travel Roundup: Pacsafe Anti-Theft Wheeled Luggage $100 (Orig. $240), and more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Stay in control with the Honeywell Lyric T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $116 shipped (Reg. $150)
Say goodbye to dead zones with the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Home Wi-Fi System for $330 shipped (Reg. $380+)
- 1byone MFi Aluminum Apple Watch Dock for $40
- Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch Curved display from $591
- Lenovo’s Thinkpad 11e Chromebook for $158
- Enjoy the first episode of Planet Earth II for free in HD
- iClever BoostSound Bluetooth Speaker $20 (Reg. $30), more
- AUKEY Mini Drone for just $23 (Reg. $30)
- Timbuk2 El Rio Full-Cycle Twill for $24 (Reg. up to $79)
- Magazine bundles w/ titles from $4/yr
- 12 months of Amazon Cloud Drive for $48 (Reg. $60/yr)
- Save 15% on all your favorite Nest Products
- Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera for $190 (Reg. $250+)
- AUKEY’s bluetooth earbuds in two styles for $10 (Reg. $20)
- $3 HD movies to own at Amazon: The BFG, more (Reg. $10+)
- Mohu Outdoor 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $72 (Orig. $150)
- Amazon is discounting Camelbak Water Bottles $13.50
- WORX 19-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $140, more
- Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector w/ 6 USB ports $29, more
- Klipsch KMC3 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speakers for $150
- Double down on backpacks – AmazonBasics for $12, more
- O your modem: Arris DOCSIS 3.0 refurbs from $49
- Dell 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor for $190
- Save up to 20% on Gift Cards
- Alto’s Odyssey is coming this summer
- Brother P-Touch Label Maker $10
- Score 50% off any menu-priced pizza from Pizza Hut
- 8-pack EcoSmart 60W A19 LED Light Bulbs $11, more
- VIZIO 38-inch 2-Ch. Sound Bar for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Brother Wireless Color All-in-One Laser w/ AirPrint $290
- Brother’s All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint: $100
- Samsung’s 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV $1,099
- LG V20 64GB GSM 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked): $500
- Aukey 2.4A Wall Charger with Foldable Plug $5 (Reg. $8), more
- The Big Book of Berenstain Bears for just $7 (all-time low)
- 100 Must-Have Classical Music Digital MP3s for $1 (Reg. $0.89/ea.)
- Instant Pot Sous Vide Immersion Circulator for $89
- Canon’s latest certified refurb sale
- Apple Watch Milanese Loop band from $6
- Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle $200, more
- 5-pack of Etekcity’s Wireless Remote Control Outlets $21.50
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Series 2 Bike U-Lock $26
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The perfect piece of home decor: Soundwall’s Nova Wi-Fi speaker adds ambient mood lighting
SnapPower’s latest creation turns just about any switch into a night light, pre-order now for $12
- The robo Professor Einstein is full of intelligence, but it’s the expressions that make it stand out
- Hot Wheels Track Builder app combines augmented reality with classic toy cars
- The Etch A Sketch is back, but now it’s totally different than you remember
- You have to see the new iPhone-controlled Justice League Batmobile
- Spin Master’s remote controlled BB-8 brings your favorite droid to life in a new way
- The Story Levitating Timepiece is mesmerizing with its iPhone-controlled clock face
- The popular Simon Memory Game gets a modern day reboot with a VR-inspired headset
- Hasbro jumps into STEM Toys with its upcoming Proto Max iOS and Android-controlled dog
- Canon takes the wraps off the new Rebel T7i DSLR, a 24MP camera that still lacks 4K video
- Caavo is a gorgeous 4K set-top box designed to bring all of your content into one tidy package
- Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook/iPad stand gets a matte black makeover, available today
- ‘Neuron’ is a super kid friendly system for building smart gadgets using modular blocks
- Pad & Quill’s new line of full-grain leather men’s wallets are built to last you a decade
- Philips’ latest Moda monitor has a stunning design with ultra-thin bezels
- PixlPlay turns your old iPhone or Android device into a kid-friendly camera
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is getting two expansion packs later this year