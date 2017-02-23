9to5Toys Lunch Break: Brother Color Laser w/ AirPrint $180, Sony h.Ear Wireless Headphones $195, Harman Kardon Speaker $50, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

brother-hll8350cdw-wireless-color-laser-printer-amazon-dash-replenishment-enabled

Never wait for prints again: Brother Color Laser Printer w/ AirPrint and Dash Replenishment $180 shipped (Reg. $250)

sony-mdr100-headphones

Sony’s h.Ear Wireless ANC Headphones compare to Bose QC35 for much less: $195 shipped (Orig. $350)

harman-kardon-one-portable-bluetooth-speaker

Smartphone Accessories: Harman Kardon One Portable Bluetooth Speaker $50 shipped (Reg. $90), more

ultimate-mac-bundle

Score 7 Mac Apps from a selection of 49 options including OCR Wizard, WinZip, Snapheal, Ubar, more for $20

12-inch-macbook

Save $349 on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB at Best Buy, dropping the price down to $1,250 shipped + open-box deals

circle-with-disney

9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time

due-app

Due for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch is now on sale: $1 (Reg. $5)

legend_of_zelda_breath-of-the-wild

Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

henge-docks

Henge Docks’ Horizontal Docking Station adds a slew of ports to your MacBook Pro: $449 shipped (Reg. $499)

  • Take your travel standards to new heights with this High Sierra Access Backpack for $29.50 (Reg. $45)
  • Games/Apps: PlayStation EA Digital Sale – Battlefield 1 $30, DualShock 4 Starter Kit $50freebies, more
  • Save on Acer’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 2.16GHz/2GB/16GB SSD: $144 shipped (Reg. $180)
  • Bundle and save on DeWalt tools: 20-volt Compact Drill w/ Long handle toolbox $89 shipped, more
  • Daily Deals: Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $200, more
  • LEGO sets at 25% off: LEGO Ideas Yellow Submarine for $45 (Reg. $60), more
  • 9to5Toys Specials Travel Roundup: Pacsafe Anti-Theft Wheeled Luggage $100 (Orig. $240), and more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

honeywell-lyric-t5

Stay in control with the Honeywell Lyric T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $116 shipped (Reg. $150)

orbi-wifi-system

Say goodbye to dead zones with the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Home Wi-Fi System for $330 shipped (Reg. $380+)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

snappower-switchlight

The perfect piece of home decor: Soundwall’s Nova Wi-Fi speaker adds ambient mood lighting

snappower-switchlight

SnapPower’s latest creation turns just about any switch into a night light, pre-order now for $12

