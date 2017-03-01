Apple gives Home app webpage a facelift, shares new clip highlighting HomeKit features

Though not yet shared on the company’s YouTube channel, Apple this evening updated the HomeKit page on its website with a new 45-second ad showcasing what the Home app in iOS 10 is capable of. Apple has also made some general updates to that Home-focused website.

In the video, which is accessible from the header of the Home webpage, Apple showcases a variety of different features that the Home app offers. The ad starts with a woman waking up and asking Siri to set her morning scene and from there the “breakfast time” scene is enabled, which turns on the coffee pot and other kitchen appliances.

From there, the woman adjusts the temperature in her home using the Honeywell Lyric Thermostat. The Kwikset smart lock is also showcased when the user sets the “Lock Up” scene on her way out the door.

The next feature showcased is Home support on the fourth-gen tvOS Apple TV, with the woman setting the “movie time” scene, which closes the blinds and dims the lights. Last but least, the “Lights out” scene completely turns out the lights and drops the temperate by 2 degrees.

Apple has also made some slight tweets to its Home-dedicated page on its website. The header tagline and image has been updated to read, ” Your home at your command” with a link to the short film right below it. Apple also offers up a description of the Home app’s capabilities:

With the Home app, you can easily and securely control all your HomeKit accessories. Ask Siri to turn off the lights from your iPhone. See who’s at the front door on your iPad. And even control things remotely with the help of Apple TV. The Home app makes all your connected devices work harder — and smarter — for you.