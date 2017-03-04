Amazon in India advertising 32GB Space Gray iPhone 6 for a limited time

Just yesterday we heard reports about Apple quietly reviving the iPhone 6 with 32GB of storage in Gold for certain Asian carriers. Today the Indian Amazon website is advertising a 32GB iPhone 6 in Space Gray on its homepage as a limited time offer until March 7th…

This is quite curious as Apple has never produced the iPhone 6 in the 32GB variant, nor does it sell the iPhone 6 anymore. So as we noted yesterday about the 32GB Gold iPhone 6 apparently slated for a March 10 release with Taiwan Mobile, these 32GB versions popping up could potentially be new models.

However, there are details that suggest the 32GB iPhone on Amazon is a reconditioned phone which is listed at 28,999 Rupees or about $435. Currently the 16GB iPhone 6 goes for 30,399 Rupees or $455 on the Indian Amazon site. For reference you can find it from about $299 in the US, however these are generally all reconditioned or used units.

The seller of this Amazon promoted deal is a third-party, E-Mobiles and shows stock available now. There doesn’t seem to be any mention of whether the iPhone is new and the model number shown in the technical details is A1586 which was one of the original GSM models that didn’t include 32GB as an option.

The other bit of information pointing to a reconditioned unit instead of a new model from Apple is that this 32GB iPhone 6 has a 1 year warranty from the manufacturer which is strange given the model number as well as the limited time offer. At the same time, it’s rare to hear about reconditioned iPhones with upgraded storage.

E-Mobiles does seem to have a positive seller reputation, however it seems a bit odd that Amazon wouldn’t have vetted this deal more closely if either it is a reconditioned unit or the seller is not using accurate information for the product description.

Some potential buyers are already asking if this product is phony and rightfully so…