Apple quietly re-launching iPhone 6 in a gold 32 GB model, available at select Asian carriers

Apple is re-launching the iPhone 6, originally released in 2014, in a 32 GB gold configuration. This model is technically ‘new’ as Apple never sold the iPhone 6 in a 32 GB SKU before; it debuted with 16/64/128 GB options.

The 32 GB iPhone 6 is going on sale at select carriers in Asia as a low-end model; the device is not sold by Apple retail. The device is launching on Taiwan Mobile on March 10 and has been quietly available in China since late February …

Apple is not selling the 32 GB iPhone 6, which is only offered in a gold casing, at retail stores or on its website. It continues to sell the iPhone SE as its low-end option which has better internal components than the iPhone 6, but does not have a larger screen.

Whilst Apple is keeping quiet, Taiwan Mobile is pushing the ‘new’ iPhone as a special limited-edition promotion. It is advertising it as the cheapest iPhone ever to be offered on its network and is already accepting pre-orders. The carrier is selling the device for ‘free’ with a NT$1,399/month contract plan (about $45 USD) that lasts for 30 months.

To compare, the iPhone 6 can be bought unlocked for between $300-$400 today in the United States. Of course, it’s impossible to compare exactly as the 32 GB storage option has never been available domestically.

It isn’t clear if the 32 GB iPhone 6 will also be available to buy on other carriers in Taiwan or if it really is exclusive to Taiwan Mobile. It appears to be on sale at just one online carrier in China.

Given how Apple itself has not announced this, it seems very unlikely that the phone will be made available in developed countries like the United States. With the only color option being gold, it also implies a targeted launch for price-conscious Asian consumers.