Looking for in-stock Apple AirPods? AT&T online is currently shipping in 3-5 days

- Mar. 8th 2017 2:09 pm PT

AirPods
View Comments

From 9to5Toys.com:

Apple’s AirPods aren’t easy to get your hands on with such long wait times from the Apple Store (up to 6 weeks or more). Luckily AT&T has them right now with a 3-day shipping time at the usual $159 shipped. There’s no telling how long they will be available, so jump in now if you’re interested. More details below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Introducing wireless AirPods. Just take them out and they’re ready to use with all your Apple devices. Put them in your ears and they connect instantly. Speak into them and your voice sounds clear. Simplicity and technology, together like never before. The result is completely magical.

Automatic setup. Seamless switching.

AirPods connect automatically with all your Apple devices. They’re simultaneously connected to your iPhone and Apple Watch, and sound switches instantly between the devices. Want to listen to your Mac or iPad? Just choose AirPods on those devices

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth

Guides

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods price, availability, features

View THe Guide