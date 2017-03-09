Bumpr for macOS helps you manage multiple browsers and email clients

Bumpr is a new macOS utility that lets you easily decide which apps to use when opening URLs. The app works with both browser URLs and email composition links and makes running multiple browsers and email clients easier to manage.

The utility mostly exists in the background with a small icon in your Mac’s menu bar for managing preferences and configuring settings. Bumpr becomes active when you click a URL or email link by presenting a small pop-up that lets you choose which browser to use for that specific link.

Personally, I typically run a single browser (Safari) and two email clients (Mail and Airmail) for work. Juggling multiple browsers is not a problem, but I frequently click email links on the web that open Mail for my personal email when I want to open Airmail to send a message from my work account. I like the separation, but I don’t want my work account to be my default client.

I tested Bumpr with a couple of email links this morning and it’s easy to see how it solves the problem of managing multiple email clients. I don’t click email links so frequently that the pop-up option is annoying, but I do enough that copying and pasting an email address from one compose window to another is a point of friction I repeatedly see.

The only trick is that you have to set Bumpr as your default email client for it to work, but that’s easy enough.

Choosing which browser to open every URL sounds like an extra step I wouldn’t want to take if I did manage multiple browsers, however, but luckily there’s a preference to make the pop-up option only activate when holding shift.

Bumpr runs on macOS 10.10 or later and is available on the Mac App Store for $3.99.