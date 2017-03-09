Readdle launches PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac w/ improved UI, editing & search features (+ Giveaway)

Popular PDF Expert app for Mac is getting a notable update today from developer Readdle with version 2.2 bringing a redesigned, new and improved UI alongside better search and more.

The app has long been a favourite among 9to5 staff and other Mac users for advanced PDF editing, offering a slick interface to edit, annotate and sign PDFs. The editor in version 2.2 gets a big upgrade with the ability to “automatically detect the font, size, and opacity of the original text so you can edit PDFs like regular text documents.”

In addition to editor improvements, you’ll find a new Toolbar layout in the latest version that offers quick access to Page Layout and Split View controls for viewing multiple documents (as pictured below).

And lastly, the new version of PDF Expert introduces much improved search functionality: “We’ve added indexing that makes search extremely fast. It is also possible to search all opened files and save history which definitely can save time as well. “

And to celebrate the launch of the new app, the developer has sent over 5 codes to give away to readers through our 9to5Rewards program. The normal full price of PDF Expert is $60 from pdfexpert.com or the Mac App Store.