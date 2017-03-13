9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,550, iOttie Smartphone Car Mount $13, Logitech Wireless Mouse $20, more

- Mar. 13th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Today’s the day $13 finally gets your Smartphone mounted in your car [iOttie Amazon Gold Box]

Three-years of battery life highlights Logitech’s M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse, on sale now for $20 (Orig. $40)

The amazing Leo’s Fortune hits its lowest price on the App Store in well over a year: $1 (Reg. $5)

9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards from GameStop, Cabela’s, IHOP, Nike, Barnes & Noble and much more

Bring Samsung’s 24-inch 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI to your desk for $110 shipped (Reg. $140+), more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

The DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera (Refurb) is available for $569 shipped (Orig. $1,259)

Mackie’s CR4 Series Bluetooth Studio Monitor Speakers are down to $120 (Reg. $170)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Sennheiser’s RS 2000 and RS 5000 wireless TV headphones offer impressive range

Want a Lamborghini? These new Mizuno running shoes are inspired by the iconic auto brand

Rock Band creator Harmonix teams up with Hasbro on the new DROPMIX Music Gaming System

