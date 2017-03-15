10 ScreenFlow tips for beginners [Video]

When it comes to recording your Mac’s screen, there are lots of options available for macOS. In fact, Apple includes a built-in screen recording option in QuickTime, and if you only record your screen once in a blue moon then it’s a satisfying option.

If, however, you find yourself recording your screen on a regular basis, you should definitely look into an app that’s more powerful and agile. ScreenFlow 6 is hands-down the best screen recording app available on any platform in my opinion. It features a healthy mix of powerful features, a beautiful UI, and an intuitive interface that’s easy to use.

If you’ve never used ScreenFlow, or you’re just getting started, then this post is for you. Check out our hands-on video walkthrough as I guide you through 10 basic ScreenFlow tips.

Downloading ScreenFlow 6

ScreenFlow 6 is the latest version of ScreenFlow, and it can be acquired directly from the developer’s website, or via the Mac App Store. I generally recommend going the direct route when you have the option, plus the direct route provides you with a free ScreenFlow trial to take the software for a test drive before fully committing to the $99 purchase price.

Indeed, ScreenFlow is far from cheap, but there’s literally nothing better on the market in my opinion, and if you regularly record your screen or make screencasts, then it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Video walkthrough

ScreenFlow 6 topics covered in the video

Using a callout action in ScreenFlow 6

Initial configuration

Every time I install ScreenFlow on a Mac, there are always a few things configuration changes that I like to make before doing anything else.

One the General tab of ScreenFlow’s preferences, change the Countdown to 2 seconds. This makes it quicker to start screen recording, yet still gives you time to back out if needed.

Enable the Launch ScreenFlow Helper option.

Enable check for updates.

Switch to the Advanced tab and be sure to install the Computer Audio driver so that you have the option to record your Mac’s audio.

Conclusion

This is just a starter tutorial to introduce those who may not be familiar with the app to the wonderful world of ScreenFlow. We’ll be back with additional, more specialized in-depth tutorials in the future. In the meantime, please let us know what app you currently use to record your Mac’s screen. Do you use ScreenFlow, or one of the many other options available?