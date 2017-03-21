Swift Playgrounds goes multilingual, now available in five additional languages

Swift Playgrounds, an iPad app which provides an introduction to Apple’s Swift programming language, is now available in five additional languages: Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, German and Latin American Spanish.

Apple said that all of the coding lessons support the new languages, with English speakers also benefiting …

All programming lessons are now localized across five additional languages and are optimized to look even better and run faster than ever.

CEO Tim Cook said that the app has been downloaded over a million times.

The Swift Playgrounds app has helped people of all ages learn the basics of coding, and with more than a million downloads to date, customers and students find it an easy and fun way to get started with Swift. Hundreds of thousands of iPhone and iPad apps, including some of the most popular in the App Store, use Swift — a programming language we designed to be both powerful and easy for anyone to learn.

Swift Playgrounds can also be used to try out the ‘floating’ iPad keyboard hidden within iOS 10.3.