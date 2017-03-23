Hands on with Apple’s new spring 2017 iPhone leather and silicone cases [Video]

As part of its announcements on Tuesday, Apple launched several new colors of its iPhone cases to give customers some new fashion options for the spring — if buying a whole new (RED) iPhone is a step too far. Apple videoblogger DetroitBORG has picked up all six of the new leather and silicone cases, showing them off in a well-produced video …

In total, there’s six new color options — three for leather and three for silicone.

The new silicone case colors are pale blue Azure, muted brown Pebble and pale pink Camellia. The new leather colors are called Berry, Taupe and Sapphire: different shades on the same color palette from the silicone collection, tweaked to fit the material.

See all the new colors shown off in the video along with the rest of the options in the official iPhone case lineup:

The new cases are on sale now at the Apple Store. For the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 size, silicone cases cost $35 each, leather cases are $45 each. The 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus cases are slightly more expensive as usual; silicone cost $39 and leather cost $49.

Apple isn’t removing any of the existing iPhone case colors either, so these six options simply give customers even more choice to reflect their personal style and taste. All these new colors are also available as Apple Watch watch bands, so you can color-match your Apple devices if you want.

Let us know in the comments if you splashed out on any of these new cases in Apple’s spring 2017 collection …