Apple launches six new iPhone 7/Plus case colors, matching new silicone & leather Watch bands

Alongside the new (RED) iPhone, Apple has also given existing iPhone 7/Plus owners the chance to update the color of their phone with a range of six new cases. These match the colors of the new Watch bands also announced today.

As with the bands, the new colors are split between silicone and leather. You might need a color chart to make sense of some of the names, though …

The silicone cases are available in Azure, Camellia and Pebble – or a kind of pale blue, light brown and pinkish-red. The leather cases are taupe, sapphire and berry – the latter two being a deep blue and deep red respectively.

Pricing starts at $35 for the silicone cases and $45 for the leather ones.

The latest additions mean that you can now choose from a total of 12 colors in silicone and 10 colors in leather. If you’re not happy with these, there are of course hundreds of third-party cases available.

Apple says that all the cases are designed to fit snugly without adding bulk, with a soft microfiber lining on the inside to protect your iPhone.

You might also need a reasonably good eye for colors to tell the two new shades of brown apart without putting them next to each other …

The new colors are available today from Apple Stores and online.