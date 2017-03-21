Apple Watch gets new bands for Spring 2017, Nike Sport bands now sold separate

Apple Watch is getting a new Spring 2017 collection of bands launching today, including new colors and variations of the Striped Woven Nylon, Nike Sport and Apple Watch Hermès Bands.

Among the new bands are 3 new colors for the Sport band, 6 new colors for the Woven Nylon band, and 3 new options for the Classic Buckle which also now sports a new buckle design:

The new collection of bands include: • Sport in Pebble, Azure and Camellia • Woven Nylon in Berry, Tahoe Blue, Orange, Red, Pollen and Midnight Blue • Classic Buckle with new buckle design in Sapphire, Berry and Taupe

Here’s a look at the new colors:

And adding to the lineup alongside the new Sport, Woven Nylon and Classic Buckle straps, Apple’s exclusive Hermès line is also expanding with new color options and variants:

The newest Apple Watch Hermès band offerings include: 38mm Double Tour in Bleu Zéphyr Epsom leather

38mm Double Buckle Cuff in Fauve Barenia leather

42mm Single Tour in Lime Epsom leather

42mm Single Tour in Colvert Swift leather The collection expands with a new model that pairs Apple Watch Series 2 with the 38mm Double Buckle Cuff in Fauve Barenia calfskin leather and includes an exclusive Hermès Sport Band in signature orange. And your first look at the new Hermès options:

In addition to the new colors for the bands above, Apple will now offer its Nike Sport bands as separate accessories. Previously you’d have to buy the Nike+ edition Apple Watch to get those bands. That made a market for a number of cheaper alternatives, like this one we reviewed on 9to5Toys, but now you can get he real thing for your existing Watch.

As part of the introduction of the new collection, Apple is no longer offering Apple Watch bundled with leather, nylon, or link bands, which essentially increases the cost of those premium options at least for new buyers.

All of the new Apple Watch bands are available to order from Apple’s online store and will also be available in select retail stores starting at the end of March. Availability specifics below:

New Apple Watch and Apple Watch bands are available to order on apple.com beginning today in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US. The Sport and Woven Nylon bands are $49 (US) and the Classic Buckle is $149 (US).

New Apple Watch Nike+ and Nike Sport bands are available to order on apple.com beginning today in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US. The Nike Sport Band is $49 (US).

New Apple Watch Hermès and Apple Watch Hermès bands are available to order on apple.com and hermes.com beginning today in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, the UK and the US. The Single Tour is $339 (US), the Double Tour is $489 (US) and the Double Buckle Cuff is $689 (US).