9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $25, iPad pre-order discounts, Logitech Smart Control $70, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
SanDisk’s ultra portable 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is selling for $25 (Reg. $34+)
B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only
Daily Deals: Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70, Apple’s 256GB 13.3-inch MacBook Air $925, more
Save nearly $330 on the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, marked down to $2,070 shipped (Reg, $2,399)
Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives for less money
App Store Free App of the Week: the pro video cam/editor Musemage goes free for the first time this year (Reg. $4)
- The highly-rated Osmos for iOS is now just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- The high-octane F1 2016 racer for iOS gets its very first price drop on the App Store: $4
- This War of Mine for iOS and its emotional survival simulation gameplay: $2 (Reg. up to $15)
- The artistic photo editor Trigraphy for iOS goes free for the first time in nearly a year (Reg. $4)
- The popular Ticket to Ride is now matching its lowest price on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $7)
- The NES-style throwback platformer Adventures of Pip: $2 (Reg. $6)
9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Adobe’s Photoshop/Premiere Elements 15 editing suite is on sale for $70
Get a smartwatch without breaking the bank: Moto 360 Sport for $110 (Reg. $150)
- Smartphone Accessories: Pacuwi Bluetooth Speaker w/ Power Bank & Flashlight $10, more
- Add an Acer 25-inch Monitor w/ HDMI to your desk for $200 (Reg. $270)
- Games/Apps: BioShock Collection $28, Xbox One S 1TB $240, freebies, more
- Dell launches cutting-edge 31-inch 8K display … costs a cool $5K
- Amazon is celebrating March Madness w/ a ton of discounted NCAA gear from $6
- Acer’s 13-inch Convertible 4GB Chromebook for as little as $275 (Reg. $400)
- Load up on Nike gear for spring with an extra 25% off all clearance
- Score a Lightning cable w/ this Poweradd 10,000mAh battery for $17 Prime shipped
- CUJO Protects Every Device on Your Wi-Fi Network from Hackers and Malware: $200
- KORG’s Gadget synth suite releases on Mac with huge launch day promotion + more
- Intex’s Twin Airbed is now available from $28 shipped (Prime only)
- The WORX Aerocart Wheelbarrow is just $88 shipped (Reg. $150+)
- Mountain Hardwear offers an extra 50% off select outerwear from $27 + free shipping
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on this dock in three colors for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $36)
Put Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for $25 (Reg. $35)
Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Samsung’s gorgeous 65″ 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $1,599
- WORX 14″ 24V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $160
- Reebok Outlet: up to 40% off + extra 50% off
- Black+Decker’s best-selling 16V Cordless Hand Vac $38
- Netflix April 2017: New Standup by Louis C.K., more
- Proctor Silex Modern Toaster Oven for just $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sports Nutrition: 5-lb. EAS 100% Pure Protein $32, more
- Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker is only $78
- This Drone comes with a 4K Sports Cam and is down to $285
- H&M’s Midseason Sale offers up to 70% off starting at $4
- Samsung Gear VR Headset for $40 shipped (Reg. up to $60)
- Free Xbox Live Gold Games for April
- The TaoTronics Portable Garment Steamer for $14 Prime
- Save 20% on sporting goods, tools, fashion, cameras and more at eBay
- PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards
- Amazon and DirecTV: free Fire TV Stick from $35
- Anker SoundBuds: NB10 Bluetooth $32 or w/ Lightning Cable $30
- Olala 13000mAh Power Bank $31, more
- Roku 4 Media Player (refurb.) for $60
- Sony Xperia XZ 32GB 4G Android Smartphone $430 (Reg. $550)
- Rachael Ray Oven Lovin’ 5-Piece Set for $24
- Mini Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker $17, more
- Samsung 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor for $350
- SupaBoy SNES handheld console: $81
- Garmin’s Nuvi GPS w/ lifetime maps for $99
- Browse 100 best-selling Kindle ebooks for just $1/each
- Victorinox Classic Steak Knife Set for just $30 (Reg. $50)
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Bike U-Lock for $26
- Bella’s dualbrew coffeemaker for $25
- BLACK+DECKER 6.5A 14-inch Electric Trimmer/Edger $34, more
- Harman Kardon5.1-Ch. Home Theater bundle for $150
- iBaby 1080p Wi-Fi Smart Digital Baby Monitor $142
- Aukey LED lamps starting at $20
- Get up to 70% off men and women’s TOMS
- Oregon Scientific Interactive SmartGlobe for $40
- Suit up and get more than $500 off in Macy’s Suiting Event
- PSN Exclusives Sale w/ PS4 titles from $3
- Motor Trend magazine sub: 4 yrs. for $12
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Pong comes to your living room with the official vintage Atari coffee table, pre-order now
Hypar’s Folding Kayak comes in at less than 20-pounds and fits in your luggage
Logitech announces new MK850 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo
- Cinemood, the ultimate bedtime story projector is now available for pre-order
- Lexar expands its lineup of popular USB flash drives with the new JumpDrive Tough
- Stylishly cruise up to 22 miles per hour with Mercane’s Transboard electric scooter
- Bring the Battle of Hoth home with Lego’s new Star Wars UCS T-47 Snowspeeder
- The German Lotusgrill brings smokeless BBQ to your home thanks to its unique design
- Square Enix is set to re-release the entire Secret of Mana series on Nintendo Switch [Video]
- Microsoft unveils the Tech Series Xbox One Wireless Controllers with laser-etched graphics
- Add turn signals and a rearview mirror to your bicycle with Hexagon
- Lomography’s new Automat Instant Camera packs an impressive 38mm wide-angle lens
- Grovemade’s new “indestructible” Key Ring is made from a solid block of anodized aluminum
- Anker unveils new Powerline II Dura MFi Lightning Cables with a lifetime warranty
- Sobro is the ‘cooler coffee table’ that features an integrated refrigerator drawer, and more
- An eBike with 90+ mile range has hit Kickstarter, check out the Stealth P-7 Electric
- Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant and more
- Create your own iconic NES-era 8-bit theme songs with the Arcano Chiptune Synth II [Video]
- Arc’s 121C Aileron is the “world’s first” pure carbon electric skateboard
- Denon takes on your home theater (and Sonos) with its pricey new HEOS Bar and Sub
- UrbanX is the low cost solution that converts any bicycle into an eBike in 60 seconds