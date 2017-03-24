9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $25, iPad pre-order discounts, Logitech Smart Control $70, more

- Mar. 24th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

SanDisk’s ultra portable 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is selling for $25 (Reg. $34+)

B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only

Daily Deals: Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70, Apple’s 256GB 13.3-inch MacBook Air $925, more

Save nearly $330 on the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, marked down to $2,070 shipped (Reg, $2,399)

Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives for less money

App Store Free App of the Week: the pro video cam/editor Musemage goes free for the first time this year (Reg. $4)

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Adobe’s Photoshop/Premiere Elements 15 editing suite is on sale for $70

Get a smartwatch without breaking the bank: Moto 360 Sport for $110 (Reg. $150)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on this dock in three colors for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $36)

Put Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for $25 (Reg. $35)

Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Pong comes to your living room with the official vintage Atari coffee table, pre-order now

Hypar’s Folding Kayak comes in at less than 20-pounds and fits in your luggage

Logitech announces new MK850 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo

