tvOS 10.2 beta hints at upcoming Apple TV Remote for iPad, other new features

Apple has been beta testing tvOS 10.2 for a while now, but thus far the update has not included any new features. Overnight and this morning, however, some beta users have started to receive a “What’s New” splash screen that lists out a few new features for Apple TV, presumably coming at some point in the future…

First and foremost, the “What’s New” screen describes an upcoming Remote app for the iPad. Currently, the Apple TV Remote app for iOS is made for iPhone only, while the iTunes Remote app is outdated but does work on the iPad. tvOS beta 10.2, however, seems to indicate that the Apple TV Remote app will be updated with support for iPad and lyrics:

Remote control from iPad See music lyrics and playlists in the Remote app for iPhone and iPad, along with the ability to select movie chapters, audio tracks, and closed captions.

Additionally, there’s indication of faster list scrolling coming with tvOS 10.2. According to the tvOS beta, the Apple TV will soon support swiping along the far right side of your remote for faster scrolling:

Faster list scrolling Navigate long lists faster by swiping along the far right side of your remote to quickly jump forwards or backwards.

The splash screen also advertises two known/expected features. First is the TV app, which has been available for a while. In this case, its inclusion in “What’s New” is likely meant to push users towards trying the app as it continues to expand to support more video streaming services.

Discover more with TV App Continue watching and discover new TV shows and movies across 40 apps including HBO Go, USA, and Syfy

Finally, tvOS 10.2 further confirms that the “Rentals across devices” feature that recently came to iTunes will be supported on tvOS.

Rentals across devices Enjoy your iTunes movie rentals across your devices. For example, rent movie on your iPhone and watch it on your Apple TV.

tvOS 10.2 will likely be released to the public soon, likely with all of these new features in tow. What’s likely here is that Apple pushed the “What’s new” splash screen out a bit too early, offering a look at what new features we can expect to see with tvOS 10.2 when it launches to the public soon.