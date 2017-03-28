Hands-on with what’s new in iOS 10.3 [Video]

iOS 10.3 was released yesterday and it was a major release. Headlined by a brand new file system, the update brings major changes to the backbone of iOS. There are also a whole host of big and small user-facing features to be found as well. In this video walkthrough, we step through some of the changes you can expect to find in this latest release.
Here’s a look at some of the topics discussed in this hands-on iOS 10.3 walkthrough. Be sure to click the linked items for more details on those respective topics:
- Share podcasts for inline Messages playback
- New Podcast widget
- Rent once, watch anywhere
- 32-bit app warning
- Weather data in Maps now has 3D Touch forecast
- Updated Spotlight Search history cells
- Updated Settings app
- Quickly switch apps in CarPlay
- CarPlay Music app full album shortcut
- CarPlay Music app Up Next playlist
- Siri: Indian Premiere League & ICC Scores
- Improvements to App Store reviews
- Developers can respond to reviews
- Customize Home screen app icons
- Find My AirPods
- iPhone Analytics
- APFS
- Updated Classroom app
- Updated Apple TV Remote app
Video walkthrough
Even if the new features aren’t your cup of tea, you’d still be heavily advised to update as soon as possible based on the sheer amount of security fixes included.
What’s your favorite new feature in iOS 10.3?