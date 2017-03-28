Hands-on with what’s new in iOS 10.3 [Video]

iOS 10.3 was released yesterday and it was a major release. Headlined by a brand new file system, the update brings major changes to the backbone of iOS. There are also a whole host of big and small user-facing features to be found as well. In this video walkthrough, we step through some of the changes you can expect to find in this latest release.

Here’s a look at some of the topics discussed in this hands-on iOS 10.3 walkthrough. Be sure to click the linked items for more details on those respective topics:

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Even if the new features aren’t your cup of tea, you’d still be heavily advised to update as soon as possible based on the sheer amount of security fixes included.

What’s your favorite new feature in iOS 10.3?