watchOS 3.2 brings 6 unique face colors to Apple Watch Nike+, new band-matching colors to other faces

Apple’s new watchOS 3.2 software update for Apple Watch brings Theater Mode and SiriKit to all users, and there are a few new watch face colors in the official release as well. Apple Watch Nike+ gains six unique watch face colors while other Apple Watch models also have new band-matching options.

Apple Watch Nike+ already includes two unique watch faces not available on other models (even with standalone Nike Sport bands) called Nike+ Digital and Nike+ Analog.

These watch faces were previously limited to white, volt, and white/volt colors, and now watchOS 3.2 brings blue orbit, indigo, violet dust, light violet, anthracite, and light bone options. Anthracite is limited to Nike+ Analog and not available on Nike+ Digital, however, even though it color-matches the new anthracite/black Nike Sport band.

Nike’s signature volt color is available on Apple’s watch faces as well, although these new colors in watchOS 3.2 are only available on Nike’s watch faces.

Nike+ Digital:

Nike+ Analog:

watchOS 3.2 also includes new watch face color options that match Apple’s new Sport and Woven Nylon band colors for Spring 2017: pollen, mist blue, azure, camellia, flamingo, and pebble.

Apple previously introduced several new color options to match Sport bands with watchOS 2. Update to the watchOS 3.2 software update then customize the Apple Watch face to get the latest color options.