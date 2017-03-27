watchOS 3.2 with Theater Mode and SiriKit for Apple Watch is now available

Apple is now rolling out watchOS 3.2 for Apple Watch. watchOS 3.2 includes Theater Mode which disables raise-to-wake and mutes alerts.

Apple is also introducing SiriKit to Apple Watch with watchOS 3.2. SiriKit lets developers integrate their apps with Siri for select uses. Prior to watchOS 3.2, SiriKit was limited to iOS apps.

As for Theater Mode, this is how Apple describes the new feature:

Theater Mode lets users quickly mute the sound on their Apple Watch and avoid waking the screen on wrist raise. Users still receive notifications (including haptics) while in Theater Mode, which they can view by tapping the screen or pressing the Digital Crown.

And here’s how Theater Mode looks on Apple Watch:

Check out our hands-on video with Theater Mode below:

watchOS 3.2 beta 2 included a subtle change:

Control Center toggles reorganized (Series 2 from top left to bottom right: Battery, Airplane Mode, Mute, Do Not Disturb, Find My iPhone, Water Lock, Theater Mode, AirPlay)

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the official watchOS 3.2 release.