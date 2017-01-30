Apple rolling out first watchOS 3.2 beta for Apple Watch

After first detailing the software update in developer documentation, Apple has now released the first beta version of watchOS 3.2 for developer testing on Apple Watch. watchOS 3.2 is the first version of the Apple Watch software that works with SiriKit, enabling developers to tap in to Siri in the same way as apps on iOS 10.

Apple’s documentation also mentioned Theater Mode as a new notification toggle that disables raise-to-wake for alerts without having to change the mode in the Settings app.

Introduced in watchOS 3.1.3, Theater Mode lets users quickly mute the sound on their Apple Watch and avoid waking the screen on wrist raise. Users still receive notifications (including haptics) while in Theater Mode, which they can view by tapping the screen or pressing the Digital Crown.

While Apple detailed this feature as present in watchOS 3.1.3, the feature has not been seen in that software version. If it’s present in watchOS 3.2, we will be looking to see how it interacts with iOS as the feature was first rumored to be seen on iPhone’s Control Center.

We’ll update with any changes discovered in watchOS 3.2 for Apple Watch below.

Apple is also running developer betas for iOS 10.3 for iPhone and iPad, macOS 10.12.4 for Mac, and tvOS 10.2 for Apple TV.