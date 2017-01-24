Apple releases first tvOS 10.2 beta for Apple TV developers

Apple has just begun seeding out the first 10.2 beta update for the Apple TV out to developers today. We’ll update the post below with any new discoveries.

After yesterday’s release of the performance-focused tvOS 10.1.1 software update, today’s 10.2 beta update for the Apple TV includes some new admin-level features for the device. The update today enables enrolling Apple TVs into Apple’s Device Enrollment Program and even expanding Mobile Device Management onto the Apple TV.

From Apple’s tvOS 10.2 beta 1 release notes:

About tvOS 10.2 beta tvOS 10.2 includes includes new features, bug fixes, and improvements in the OS and SDK including: – Accelerated Scrolling support for UIKit and TVMLKit apps – Device Enrollment Program support – Expanded Mobile Device Management support – Support for the VideoToolbox framework

