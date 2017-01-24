Apple releases first iOS 10.3 beta with Find My AirPods support

Apple has released the first iOS 10.3 beta for developer testing on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. We’ll update to the newly released iOS 10.3 beta and detail changes below:

Back in December, iOS 10.3 was first rumored to be released this week and include a new Theater Mode toggle accessible in part via Control Center.

Apple similarly released a feature-packed software beta this time last year with iOS 9.3 which included Night Shift, new CarPlay features, and upgraded stock apps. The beta version of iOS 9.3 was introduced on January 11 while the official version was released March 21 which could suggest the timeline for iOS 10.3 this year.

Like iOS 9.3’s release timed with the new 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iOS 10.3 could be timed with the launch of three new rumored iPads expected next quarter.

We’ll dig through iOS 10.3 and check update with details here.

Find My AirPods added to Find My iPhone app

Expanded HomeKit switch accessory support

Siri learns cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council

Safari now supports Reduced Motion preference in web apps

New user security section in Settings app

Podcasts app now has a widget like Music app, same app design

New system level way for developers to request app rating, opt out option in Settings

