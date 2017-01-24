Apple releases Find My AirPods feature for locating lost earbuds in iOS 10.3 beta

Apple just released iOS 10.3 beta for developers and within has surprised with a new Find My AirPods feature that allows users to locate their missing cord-free Apple earbuds.

The feature lives inside Apple’s Find my iPhone app, which allows users to locate their missing iOS devices on a Map via iCloud and a standalone iOS app. But since the AirPods rely on Bluetooth connectivity, it will only be able to locate the AirPods if they are in range of your other Apple devices. So, if you happen to lose one and don’t realize until after, you’d have to walk back in range in order to get a hit on the map. With Bluetooth, you can potentially get up to 5 meters of range.

Here’s a quick look at what it looks like:

The app will also allow you to play a sound from the AirPods that will help you locate one that is out of sight, which will probably be much more useful than the map feature that only gives you a very general location if in range. You can disable the sound for one AirPod, which can be handy if you only lose one and not the other.

Apple warns to make sure they aren’t in your ears when activating the sound, which has to be quite a bit louder than comfortable listening levels in order to work to help you locate a missing AirPod.

You can read up about what else is new in iOS 10.3 here.