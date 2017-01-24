Apple will let developers reply to reviews in the App Store soon, for iOS and Mac apps

Apple has announced that it will soon let developers reply to reviews on the iPhone, iPad and Mac App Stores. As part of the iOS 10.3 release notes, the company says that by the time iOS 10.3 is available to customers, developers will be able to respond to customer reviews on the App Store.
This is a major breakthrough enhancement as developers have been asking Apple for better ways to interact with customers for a long time.
Developer feedback will be displayed publicly on the App Store reviews page for all customers to see. This means an unfair review can now be countered by an official explanation from the makers of the applications. Users will be able to report developers who abuse the system.
The feature will debut on both the iOS and Mac App Stores in the next few months. Here’s Apple’s exact wording of the how feature will work:
When iOS 10.3 ships to customers, you will be able to respond to customer reviews on the App Store in a way that is available for all customers to see. (This feature will also be available on the Mac App Store.)
@marcoarment @Jim_Lipsey Preview of what we have in store. 10.3 includes a Settings option to disable these alerts. https://t.co/DXYTVdsKNM—
Calvin Chestnut (@iCalvin) January 24, 2017