A hands-on look at Theater Mode for Apple Watch in watchOS 3.2 beta 1 [Video]

Apple just released the first developer beta for watchOS 3.2, and we’ve spent some hands-on time with the release to observe the new features. The biggest feature, as alluded to in our initial post about today’s beta, is the presence of a new Theater Mode. In this brief hands-on video walkthrough, we take the new Apple Watch Theater Mode for a test spin.

What is Theater Mode?

As we explained in a previous post, Theater Mode will let users quickly mute the sound on their Apple Watch and avoid waking the screen on wrist raise. Users will still receive notifications (including haptic feedback) while in Theater Mode, and they can view notifications by tapping the screen or pressing the Digital Crown/Side button.

It was previously rumored that Theater Mode would be a feature for iOS devices like the iPhone, and work as a sort of dark mode for using the device in dimly-lit environments. Instead, Theater Mode has turned out to be a feature for the Apple Watch.

Video walkthrough

How to enable Theater Mode on Apple Watch

The new Theater Mode can be turned on by swiping up on the Apple Watch screen to open Control Center. Theater Mode appears as one of the Control Center toggles next to options like Do Not Disturb and Airplane Mode.

The Theater Mode toggle appears as a pair of Greek theater comedy/tragedy masks. When Theater Mode is active, the toggle is tinted with an orange color, and you’ll see a small mask icon present at the top of the Apple Watch display.

What are your thoughts on Theater Mode? Is it a feature that you plan on using?