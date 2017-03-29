Apple releases first iOS 10.3.2 public beta

Apple has released the first iOS 10.3 public beta for testing on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 10.3.2 public beta 1 follows one day after the first developer version of the upcoming software update.

Apple’s public beta program is free to participate in unlike its paid developer program. iOS 10.3.2 will be released to everyone in the future, and the public beta allows more users to test pre-release versions of the software update before it’s finalized.

The version numbers also suggest we should only see under-the-hood bug fixes and security improvements in these releases when ready. Apple’s iOS 10.3 release included Find My AirPods, a new APFS file system, CarPlay improvements, and much more.

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest release.